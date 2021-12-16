King Kaka left stunned with amazing Emirates stadium

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Cyprian Kimutai

King Kaka watched Arsenal vs West Ham match live at Emirates stadium

Despite being a huge Manchester United fan, rapper King Kaka was present when English side Arsenal beat West Ham 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, London.

King Kaka currently in England, shared videos of him marveling at the massive 60,000 capacity stadium, the fourth-largest football stadium in England.

In one of the videos seen by this writer, the critically acclaimed rapper could be seen sat at the SuperBox in awe. "This is a dream come true for so many people," said King Kaka as he took his seat.

Before the match started, the musician-cum-poet too a dig at his wife, Nana Owiti predicting that her team would be on the losing end saying, "Nana najua uko back home, mnataka kupigwa kichapo."

King Kaka's juju clearly wasn't enough as the home side cruised past the hammers to move into fourth place in the Premier League.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the opener early in the second half before substitute Emile Smith Rowe confirmed victory for the Gunners late on.

Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette also had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the second half.

West Ham's Vladimir Coufal was sent off for a second booking in conceding the penalty as he was judged to have fouled Lacazette in the box.

Coufal had been booked in the first half when his flailing arm caught defender Kieran Tierney in the face, inciting protest from the Arsenal players.

