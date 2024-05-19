King Kaka's response when asked to send message to Nana Owiti amid breakup rumours

The singer who turned up for the premier of his YouTube series, 'Monkey Business' that is his latest project to hit the screens spoke highly of his wife, dispelling rumours about their breakup.

"She is a very lovely woman. She has a good heart. She is pretty, have you seen how she is dressed? What are you talking about? Nana is an amazing woman." King Kaka stated when asked to pass a message to his wife.

Reports of troubled times began doing rounds after the singer celebrated Mother's Day with a tribute to his mother but notably did not mention Nana Owiti publicly, which only fueled further speculation.

The rumours gained traction when it was observed that Nana Owiti, an avid Arsenal fan, was spending quality time in London alone, enjoying the vibrant soccer culture when King Kaka was back in the country, promoting his latest project.

A section of netizens believe that the timing of these events as well as their silence even as the rumours gained traction was a strategic move to drum up interest for King Kaka's new series.

King Kaka addresses reports of breakup

King Kaka later on addressed the reports, dismissing them as pure rumours.

"I dont clout chase, sanasana when it comes to family. Neither does Nana. I was not even going to address this but the fact that it's touching family, I have to. I know people get excited when it comes to content creation and we want to say things na tudanganye. Now the whole country has picked up your fake story. Ati kuna death certificate na watoi wameibiwa wako America.

"Nana is in the country the kids are in school. Mi nashangaa hizo story zinatoka wapi. Let's be mindful. There are so many people involved when we create these fake stories. Let's create content but tusiharibu kitu nzuri. Nimeskia story mob, ati mimi niko hadi na death certificate na niko hapa! Ama am hallucinating," he said.

Successful launch of King Kaka's ‘Monkey Business’ series

The couple turned up for the launch of the series on May 17 alongside other celebrities.

