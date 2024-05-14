King Kaka tells truth about rumoured split from wife Nana Owiti

The rumours gained traction when it was observed that Nana Owiti, an avid Arsenal fan, was spending quality time in London, enjoying the vibrant soccer culture.

Meanwhile, King Kaka was also actively promoting his upcoming YouTube series, 'Monkey Business.'

This distance between the couple, who have been married for over a decade, sparked conversations about potential troubles in their relationship.

King Kaka & Nana Owiti's troubles: Strategic silence or genuine trouble?

Adding to the mystery, King Kaka celebrated Mother's Day with a tribute to his mother but notably did not mention Nana Owiti publicly, which only fueled further speculation.

Some netizens believed that the couple's silence and the timing of these events were a strategic move to drum up interest for King Kaka's new series.

The theory suggests that the buzz generated by their supposed marital issues could have been publicity stunt to attract viewers to the premiere of 'Monkey Business' on May 17.

King Kaka's response to alleged break-up with wife Nana Owiti

King Kaka has publicly addressed the rumours regarding his family, emphatically denying allegations of clout chasing for his upcoming show.

He expressed his frustration, stating that he and Nana do not engage in clout chasing, especially when it involves family matters.

He felt compelled to speak out because the rumors were affecting his family. King Kaka clarified that contrary to the circulating stories, Nana is not abroad but in the country, and their children are attending school as usual.

He urged content creators to be more responsible, highlighting the impact of such false narratives on the many people involved.

King Kaka mentioned hearing absurd claims, including that he possesses a death certificate and that his children had been taken to America.

"I dont clout chase, sanasana when it comes to family. Neither does Nana. I was not even going to address this but the fact that it's touching family, I have to. I know people get excited when it comes to content creation and we want to say things na tudanganye. Now the whole country has picked up your fake story. Ati kuna death certificate na watoi wameibiwa wako America.

"Nana is in the country the kids are in school. Mi nashangaa hizo story zinatoka wapi. Let's be mindful. There are so many people involved when we create these fake stories. Let's create content but tusiharibu kitu nzuri. Nimeskia story mob, ati mimi niko hadi na death certificate na niko hapa! Ama am hallucinating," he said.

King Kaka and wife Nana Owiti