How 24-year-old Nana Owiti turned scrap iron sheets into 13 rental houses

Taking to Instagram on August 18, Nana, known for her openness about her life journey, disclosed that she entered the world of property ownership at the young age of 24.

Nana Owiti chose resilience after death of her parents

As a teenager, she unexpectedly became a parent to her 9-year-old sister, a role that required her to step into her mother's shoes in the absence of guidance or a manual for the journey ahead.

"You see, most of you don’t remember what you were doing at 22. I didn’t have that luxury. For me, every decision was calculated subconsciously sometimes.

"I became a parent in my teens by the virtue of losing both our parents. Life didn’t give me time to prepare for what that looked like and neither did it hand me a manual," Nana said.

She candidly admitted that she once believed she had no choice but to shoulder these responsibilities.

However, as time progressed, she realised that she did indeed possessed a choice, an option to either succumb to adversity or confront it head-on.

Choosing the latter path, she found a reason to fight within herself – a spirit that has come to define her identity.

"I had an excuse, I was a freaking child!! Instead of the excuses, I found a reason to fight," she said.

How Nana Owiti constructed 13 houses

At 20, Nana embarked on a journey of entrepreneurship that would rewrite the script of her life.

With sheer determination and a drive to succeed, she ventured into the construction of houses using scrap iron sheets.

According to the mother of three, the first house was constructed when she was just 20 years old. This initial venture proved to be a stepping stone to greater things.

By the time Nana Owiti reached the age of 24, her accomplishments had already surpassed what many might achieve in a lifetime.

"You see those mabati houses right behind me in this pic? I built those! Not from anyone’s money but my grind’s! Most of those mabati's were from scrap," she said.

With an unyielding spirit and a knack for innovation, she owned an impressive 13 rental houses, cementing her status as a successful young landlady.

"The first house the one painted, that was my first house to build its my favorite because it unlocked something deeply in me.

"I was 20 when I had that constructed. By the time I was 24, I had 13 rental houses! I was a landlady," she said.

Nana Owiti - Challenges are opportunities in disguise

Nana Owiti proceeded to offer valuable guidance to her followers, emphasising that challenges often carry hidden opportunities within them.