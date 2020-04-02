Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) under the leadership of their Secretary-General Wilson Sossion has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to put Kenya on 21-day lock-down.

According to Sossion, the lockdown will help curb the spread Coronavirus (COVID-19), hence saving the nation from a looming crisis.

KNUT’s request to the Head of State comes days after Government Spokesman Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna dismissed reports of a total shutdown that had dominated social media platforms.

A letter had surfaced online purporting that the government was considering to declare a 21 days lock-down.

"There is information on social media of a possible lockdown in Kenya. The information is false, misinforming & causing panic. Don’t consume such content whose source can’t be verified. Let us remain calm, & only consume information from @MOHKenya or @SpokespersonGoK," Oguna stated.

File image of Government Spokesman Col. Cyrus Oguna

Countrywide curfew

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been under pressure to declare a total lock down in the country for at least 14 days to help prevent spread of the virus.

The government announced a countrywide curfew that took effect on March 27, 2020, from 7pm to 5am in the bid to minimize movements and tame the spread of Coronavirus.

Kenya has so far recorded 81 cases of COVID-19 infections with three recoveries and 1 death. On Wednesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed 22 new cases of Coronavirus, the highest number of confirmed cases since the first patient was announced in Kenya.

"This is the largest number we have received in a single day and commensurately the largest number we have tested in a single day. Of the 22, 13 are men and 9 are female. Let me also add that 21 of the 22 cases are people who are currently in quarantine and that tells you the importance of the exercise we have been carrying out," the CS stated cautioning Kenyans that the disease had started spreading widely within the population.