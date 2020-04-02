A 35-year-old man is alleged to have died after he was assaulted by police officers implementing the curfew directive.

Kakamega police boss David Kabena asked for an autopsy to be conducted to establish if police officer indeed caused the death.

Police canning a driver caught outside during curfew hours

This comes barely a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta apologised for violence by the police following the enforcement of a nationwide curfew last week.

Police brutality amid curfew

The Head of State conveyed the apology during a virtual meeting with two Kenyans who have recovered coronavirus.

“I apologize to all Kenyans for excesses that happened during the implementation of the curfew. I want to assure you, that if we work together and understand that this problem needs all of us, we will overcome,” President Kenyatta said.

Police officers in various parts of the country were caught on camera brutalizing members of the public hours before and after the 7pm to 5am curfew.

Since the first day of implementation of the curfew on Friday, Kenyans from various parts of the country were caught up in running battles as police officers deployed used unreasonable force to effect the night curfew order.