KRG declares intention to vie for MP in 2027 elections

Charles Ouma

I want to start with MP - KRG The Don

Kenyan Singer KRG The Don has disclosed his intention to contest for a political seat in the next general election, revealing that he wants to serve as a Member of Parliament.

Hosted by Betty Kyallo on TV47’S This Friday with Betty, the Maambo Imechemka shared his ambitions, noting that he has a clear plan to get him where he wants to be.

He however remained guarded on the constituency he is eyeing, explaining that declaring the same as early as now could see the constituents overwhelm him with calls and requests for assistance.

"I want to start with MP. I don't want to disclose. I don't want people to panic saa hii. You know when people hear Bughaa anataka Mp, and then also sitaki kutoa pesa ya matanga. So if I declare it is a certain place, na hao watu wa mahali hio wako na number yangu, sasa they will make it my personal business."

"Of course. I normally tell people there is no a rich man who is stupid. They always know what they are doing. It's only that they cannot tell you exactly that this is the agenda because you see it's a puzzle, you have to know from this year, to next year I'm gonna be doing this. Then from next year to the other year I'm gonna be doing this." Explained the singer.

READ: KRG speaks on his new reality TV show & why wife will not be in it

He added that once he lands the seat, he will take a break from music and business, leaving his children to run the same as he focuses on serving the public.

"Once I'm in public office I will not be doing my private business. So I want my kids to be doing the private business and then me I go to become a public officer." KRG explained.

He exuded confidence in capturing a seat in parliament, stating is laying the ground for his entry.

KRG has been active in politics and joins a growing list of celebrities eyeing political seats.

He was among several musicians and entertainers who were welcomed to the ruling United Democratic Party by its Secretary General Cleophas Malala on April 12, 2023.

READ: Bahati, Diana, KRG The Don lead musicians in joining UDA [Video]

Others were Bahati, MC Jessy, KRG The Don, Diana Marua, DJ Kwenye Beat, Sammy Boy, Mash Mwana, and Dufla Diligon among others.

