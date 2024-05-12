The sports category has moved to a new website.


KRG speaks on his new reality TV show & why wife will not be in it

Charles Ouma

KRG will grace the screens in the new reality TV show that promises to give viewers a unique entertainment experience and a front-row seat into the celebrated entrepreneur's life

KRG The Don. He revealed his worth and when he first made his million.

Talented Kenyan singer, KRG the Don will grace the screens in a new reality show.

The singer shared the exciting news in a recent interview, revealing that the show is y

The 'Mambo Imechemka' singer assured fans that they will not be disappointed, promising unrivalled entertainment as he gives them a front-row seat in his private and glamorous life, including aspects that have largely remained hidden from the prying eyes of the public.

He shared that the show that is yet to be named as it currently goes by the name used to shoot it has a few more episodes to go.

"I don't think iko ready. Iko na jina yenye tunashoot nayo, but kuna bado a few episodes hatujamaliza so hawajadecide jina ni gani." KRG clarified.

Speculation is rife that the reality show will centre on the talented singer’s glamorous life, his hustles and contribution to the entertainment and business world.

The show will be on relaunched popular movie streaming platform Showmax.

Showmax ushered in a new era on Wednesday, May 08 at the Sankara Hotel with notable personalities arriving in style glamour to celebrate its new beginning.

He also shared that the show has other stars as well and will take viewers to behind the scenes of their daily lives, including the business enterprises and daily hustles.

"Ni noma lifestyle, just our normal life. there are different stars, kuna wasanii wengine. But si wasanii wa kuimba.

"Ni wa movies, social media, and it's about our life, our houses, our offices, businesses. Family and dating life." KRG noted without divulging the names of the stars.

He also clarified that his wife will not grace the screens in the upcoming show.

The singer explained that his wife is shy and prefers to live her life away from the glitz and glamour of fame.

“My wife no!..She is a shy girl, and she doesn't want to be famous. She will never be seen on cameras. She is a business lady." The singer explained.

The show is anticipated to be part of the platform's content lineup hoping to get more eyeballs glued onto screens and revenue flowing in.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.


