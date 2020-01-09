Ben Kitili’s wife Amina Mude is out here giving team Mafisi a reason to smile as she flaunts her curvaceous body in a bikini after tremendous weight loss.

Ms Mude is unwinding at the coast and she decided to use her Instagram page to document her vacation hence the bikini photos.

Amina has been on a weight loss journey months after welcoming her second born son and truly we can say that the result are visible.

Ben Kitili’s wife flaunts sexy body in Bikini after tremendous weight loss (Photos)

Lost 20Kgs

An update from Mrs Kitili indicates that as per of October 17th, 2019 she had already lost over 20kgs.

“The smile represents success. I never thought that 4 months post-partum my body would look this good, not after adding so much weight during pregnancy. Am so happy that I have lost 20kgs @nutrition_by_nthenya believed in me, held my hand and helped me achieve this body. Thank you baby girl for not giving up on me and also encouraging me. Am not even close to my 'dream' body but am definitely not giving up anytime soon #bikinibodyloading,” shared Amina Mude.

The Kitili’s welcomed a bouncing baby boy named Roman Hami Kitili into their family back in June last year.

Ben Kitili’s wife flaunts sexy body in Bikini after tremendous weight loss (Photos)

Ben Kitili’s wife flaunts sexy body in Bikini after tremendous weight loss (Photos)

Love Birds

“Another rock for my sling. Roman Hami Kitili. Named Kitili after his grandfather and great, great grandfather, Kitili wa Muthengi, a legend who had 33 wives..baby and mother @amina_mude are well..we thank God.” shared Ben Kitili.

The two lovebirds made their cross-cultural union official at the AG’s office on 16 Nov 2018 before hosting family and friends to a lavish wedding dinner at the Panari hotel.

The couple has a daughter, Ruby Iman Nzembi Kitili aged 4 and a son named Roman Hami Kitili who was born early this year.

Photos

Ben Kitili’s wife flaunts sexy body in Bikini after tremendous weight loss (Photos)

Ben Kitili’s wife flaunts sexy body in Bikini after tremendous weight loss (Photos)

Ben Kitili’s wife flaunts sexy body in Bikini after tremendous weight loss (Photos)