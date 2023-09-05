Khaligraph demands apology from Kwambox & Chito for peddling lies about him

Chito and Kwambox, during their show, claimed that Khaligraph had declined an interview with BBC 1Xtra Radio, a statement that clearly irked the rapper.

While addressing the two, Khaligraph accused them of hating on him and disseminating false information solely for the sake of clicks. He demanded an apology from the two presenters.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"Chito and Kwambox stay hating, sharing false information for clicks, you have to apologise for these lies you are sharing on Kiss 100," Khaligraph wrote.

Khaligraph then proceeded to mention that the two presenters had failed to mention his London show, emphasising that they were spreading falsehoods.

He openly expressed his displeasure with their actions and concluded by stating that they would address the nonsense once he returns to Kenya.

Khaligraph's fans flooded the comment section to show their support, and some questioned the journalistic ethics of Kwambox and Chito.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

"Kiss 100 should rethink on their hiring process. Sasa hawa ni journalist type gani?" Ogola Okoth inquired.

What Chito and Kwambox said about Khaligraph Jones on air

Kwambox initiated the conversation by mentioning that Khaligraph had declined an interview with a BBC 1Xtra journalist who had reached out to the rapper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chito then suggested that the individuals working with Khaligraph might have been the primary issue, as one typically needed to communicate with them before reaching Khaligraph himself.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, Kwambox interrupted Chito, pointing out that Khaligraph had found time to speak with journalists in Tanzania while declining an opportunity with a U.K. radio station.

"Khali alikua anafanya interview hapa TZ wakiongea juu ya beef, mpaka akaambiwa ati ameaplogise na hakua na time ya kuonea na watu wa BBC 1Xtra?" Kwambox inquired.

According to Kwambox, it seems like Khaligraph turned down the opportunity to elevate his music to an international platform.

ADVERTISEMENT