Khaligraph demands apology from Kwambox & Chito for peddling lies about him

Fabian Simiyu

Khaligraph Jones expressed his frustrations towards the Kiss 100 presenters for allegedly discussing false information about him on live radio.

On September 5, rapper Khaligraph Jones took to his Instagram account to call out Kiss 100 presenters Kwambox and Chito Ndhlovu for spreading false information about his U.K. trip.

Chito and Kwambox, during their show, claimed that Khaligraph had declined an interview with BBC 1Xtra Radio, a statement that clearly irked the rapper.

While addressing the two, Khaligraph accused them of hating on him and disseminating false information solely for the sake of clicks. He demanded an apology from the two presenters.

"Chito and Kwambox stay hating, sharing false information for clicks, you have to apologise for these lies you are sharing on Kiss 100," Khaligraph wrote.

Khaligraph then proceeded to mention that the two presenters had failed to mention his London show, emphasising that they were spreading falsehoods.

He openly expressed his displeasure with their actions and concluded by stating that they would address the nonsense once he returns to Kenya.

Khaligraph's fans flooded the comment section to show their support, and some questioned the journalistic ethics of Kwambox and Chito.

"Kiss 100 should rethink on their hiring process. Sasa hawa ni journalist type gani?" Ogola Okoth inquired.

Kwambox initiated the conversation by mentioning that Khaligraph had declined an interview with a BBC 1Xtra journalist who had reached out to the rapper.

Chito then suggested that the individuals working with Khaligraph might have been the primary issue, as one typically needed to communicate with them before reaching Khaligraph himself.

However, Kwambox interrupted Chito, pointing out that Khaligraph had found time to speak with journalists in Tanzania while declining an opportunity with a U.K. radio station.

"Khali alikua anafanya interview hapa TZ wakiongea juu ya beef, mpaka akaambiwa ati ameaplogise na hakua na time ya kuonea na watu wa BBC 1Xtra?" Kwambox inquired.

According to Kwambox, it seems like Khaligraph turned down the opportunity to elevate his music to an international platform.

Chito and Kwambox have not yet responded to Khaligraph's demands, and the majority of the rapper's fans continue to assert that the OG should be respected.

