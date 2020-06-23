Singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee is urging Kenyans to ignore reports doing rounds on social media that the Queen of Ohangla Lady Maureen is dead.

Akothee who has been instrumental in Lady Maureen’s recovery Journey, put up a post clarifying that the singer is alive.

She also shared a Facebook post where someone had also alleged that she (Akothee) had passed on, trying to show the public that social media has a tendency of “Killing” innocent people.

Lady Maureen is still Alive- Akothee clarifies after reports went viral that she is dead

Lady Maureen is Alive

“LADY MOURINE IS STILL ALIVE 🙏🏾 I hope this is not the Akothee I am thinking of , IF its Akothee your Auntie or your sister then ,my condolences poleni

I know there could be so many akothees dying un noticed , If any of your relatives die ,who has the same name as me, please ,Put both Names ON your posts , stop shocking my relatives R.I.P. ESTHER AKOTH KOKEYO ( AKOTHEE ,MADAMBOSS , SUMBUA TAARIF ,NYAR AJOS TINGA , THE MOTHER OF FIVE,” reads Akothee’s post.

On Tuesday, reports went viral that the Ohangla singer was dead but it later emerged that the lady who had passed on is Maureen Nyar Awendo (Singer) and not Lady Maureen.

Lady Maureen is still Alive- Akothee clarifies after reports went viral that she is dead

Low blood pressure

Maureen has been in and out of Hospital for the past 2 years after being diagnosed with hypertension (low blood pressure), a condition that greatly affected her health.

Early this year singer Akothee offered to help Lady Maureen get back on her groove by paying her hospital bill and building her a house.

The Ohangla singer used to be housed by her Uncle after her mother refused to take her in because of unresolved family issues.

Lady Maureen’s mother Margaret Akinyi Onyango also confirmed that her daughter is alive.

“Lady Maureen ako hai na mzima. Amegonjeka lakini yupo Mzima. Ata sisi tumeshanga kuskia ati ameaga,” said the mother in an Audio circulating on Social media.