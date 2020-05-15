As we’ve already stated in our article about betting companies in Kenya, in the previous year the country was hit by a number of changes in legislation that severely impacted the field of bookmakers. As a result of actions of the Betting Control and Licensing Board — the state’s regulatory committee for gambling, — some of the most popular functioning betting sites in Kenya (like Sportpesa or Betin) were forced to close their doors for Kenyans for unknown period of time.

This also means that some bookies out there that are supposed to fall under jurisdiction of Kenya can, in fact, operate illegally, so you have to be very careful when looking for a place to bet on sports. When visiting a sportsbook, look for their license on the bottom of the page, and don’t hesitate to check their reputation.

To help you with this, we are willingly and readily providing you with a list of current legal & active betting sites in Kenya in 2020.

Legal & Active Betting Sites in Kenya

Working betting sites in Kenya

The following legal betting sites in Kenya contain both domestic and international places where you can wager to your heart’s content. We decided to limit the list with the best known firms and didn’t include the newest additions to the ranks.

So this is our list of top 10 licensed betting sites in Kenya:

22Bet Betway 1xbet Betika Sportybet Lionbet Mozzartbet Odibet Shabiki Bet254

As you can, there is a good amount of popular and legalised virtual betting places where you can not only gamble, but also watch live match updates. Some of the entries are rather new to the market, but they have already recommended themselves as an already established brand.

There are other licensed bookmakers such as M-bet that didn’t get into this list mostly due to the limited amount of places in top-10. It doesn’t mean that they are much worse or less respectable, it just means that they might lack in something in our eyes compared to alternatives. Once again, every visitor is supposed to choose their betting site for themselves without relying much on other opinions. Just be diligent and attentive and don’t forget to check the site for their license number. You can also try contacting the Betting Control and Licensing Board for additional information about your bookie, but this approach may prove to be ineffective if you don’t get any definitive answers. You can also opt for the safest route and go with sites with the most history or with the most international renown, such as 22bet, which is considered by many to be the best Kenyan betting site, or Betway — a famous British bookmaker that is branching out into other countries. Or you can go with patriotic domestic option and play at Mozzartbet, Shabiki or Betika. The choice is yours entirely, and we are just trying to provide y ou with the safest options.

So stay safe, bet safe, learn more about your betting site, and best of luck to you!

Author: Aigar Shilvan