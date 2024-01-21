The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lilian Muli speaks on her painful reunion with ex who had pregnant side chick

Charles Ouma

Never go back to an ex because leopards don't change their spots. People don't change. Tried this once and cried premium tears - Lilian Muli

Lilian Muli

Renowned media personality Lilian Muli has strongly advised ladies against going back to their exes, sharing from her own experience.

The mother of two shared that exes never change hence it is a waste of time as she discovered when she went back to her ex in a reunion that ended in premium tears.

The journalist recounted that she gave one of her exes a second only to learn that he had a side-chick who was heavily pregnant.

Opening up on her heartache, the mother of two opined that people don’t change, comparing exes to leopards whose skin does not change.

"Never go back to an ex because leopards don't change their spots. People don't change. Tried this once and cried premium tears. The dude had a heavily pregnant woman on the side. I should just write a book at this rate. Will you buy it?" Muli explained in a video on her Instastories.

Lilian Muli Pulse Live Kenya

Co-parenting and dealing with heartbreak

The mother of two is currently co-parenting with the father of her two children.

On July 24, 2023 the media personality shared a heartwarming photo alongside her second baby daddy, Jared Ombongi, who also happens to be the chairman of Shabana FC, sparking speculation of a reunion.

The ex-partners were attending an African-themed event, together with several other celebrities, including content creator Muthoni wa Mukiri, comedienne Teacher Wanjiku, Pastor Robert Burale, and the late Catherine Kasavuli's nephew Allan Kasavuli.

The on-and-off lovebirds couldn't hide their smiles, capturing the happiness and camaraderie between them.

READ: We’re on fire! Lilian Muli flaunts baby daddy; fans speculate reunion

Lilian Muli captioned the photo with the Kisii phrase 'Tore Bobe,' meaning being on fire.

"Baba Liam. Mr chairman. Shabana FC. Tore Bobe," Lilian wrote.

Many expressed their joy in seeing Lilian and Jared embracing their roles as parents together, recognizing the positive impact it can have on their child's well-being.

Lilian Muli and her baby Daddy Jared Pulse Live Kenya

In a past interview, the journalist shared how she handles heartbreak, revealing that her way of going through a heartbreak is by taking long drives, playing love songs and eating icecream.

"It takes me a while to bounce back. I really grieve and mourn over breakups. I play love songs. I take long drives, I eat ice cream..." Muli revealed.

