We’re on fire! Lilian Muli flaunts baby daddy; fans speculate reunion

On July 24, media personality Lilian Muli shared a heartwarming photo alongside her second baby daddy, Jared Ombongi, who also happens to be the chairman of Shabana FC.
The ex-partners were attending an African-themed event, together with several other celebrities, including content creator Muthoni wa Mukiri, comedienne Teacher Wanjiku, Pastor Robert Burale, and the late Catherine Kasavuli's nephew Allan Kasavuli.
Lilian and baby daddy Jared step out together
Dressed in a stylish strapless African print top and matching brown trousers, Lilian Muli looked stunning as she posed next to Jared, who opted for a more casual attire with jeans, a white shirt, and a grey coat.
The on-and-off lovebirds couldn't hide their smiles, capturing the happiness and camaraderie between them.
Lilian Muli captioned the photo with the Kisii phrase 'Tore Bobe,' meaning being on fire.
"Baba Liam. Mr chairman. Shabana FC. Tore Bobe," Lilian wrote.
Lilian Muli's heartfelt Father's Day tribute
On Fathers' Day, Lilian took to social media to express her deep gratitude and appreciation for Jared's role as a father to their child.
In a touching message, she described him as a good man and an exceptional father, celebrating him for his dedication and love.
Fans excited for Lilian Muli and her baby daddy
The couple's decision to co-parent peacefully has received overwhelming support from their fans and well-wishers.
Here are some reactions form her fans on Instagram
mbaya_wesma Great picture,Liam is the only missing msalimie tore bobe next season
judy_onserio Reconcile and get back together, you look a hot couple ready
molly_abudho Semej na Mama Liam
mnas.23 You look good togeza ... Thumbs
a_gurlcc You love this man babe… happy for you
Many have expressed their joy in seeing Lilian and Jared embracing their roles as parents together, recognizing the positive impact it can have on their child's well-being.
Lilian Muli opens up about co-parenting challenges
During her appearance on season one of "Kyallo Kulture," Lilian opened up about the challenges of co-parenting with both of her baby daddies.
She stressed the importance of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship between parents to ensure a healthy environment for their children. Lilian's wise advice reminds parents to prioritize their children's well-being above all else.
Lilian Muli's journey to motherhood has not been without its bumps. Her marriage to her ex-husband, Moses Kanene, ended in divorce, and she shares another son with him.
