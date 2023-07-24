We’re on fire! Lilian Muli flaunts baby daddy; fans speculate reunion

The ex-partners were attending an African-themed event, together with several other celebrities, including content creator Muthoni wa Mukiri, comedienne Teacher Wanjiku, Pastor Robert Burale, and the late Catherine Kasavuli's nephew Allan Kasavuli.

Lilian and baby daddy Jared step out together

Dressed in a stylish strapless African print top and matching brown trousers, Lilian Muli looked stunning as she posed next to Jared, who opted for a more casual attire with jeans, a white shirt, and a grey coat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The on-and-off lovebirds couldn't hide their smiles, capturing the happiness and camaraderie between them.

Lilian Muli captioned the photo with the Kisii phrase 'Tore Bobe,' meaning being on fire.

"Baba Liam. Mr chairman. Shabana FC. Tore Bobe," Lilian wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lilian Muli's heartfelt Father's Day tribute

On Fathers' Day, Lilian took to social media to express her deep gratitude and appreciation for Jared's role as a father to their child.

In a touching message, she described him as a good man and an exceptional father, celebrating him for his dedication and love.

Fans excited for Lilian Muli and her baby daddy

The couple's decision to co-parent peacefully has received overwhelming support from their fans and well-wishers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Here are some reactions form her fans on Instagram

mbaya_wesma Great picture,Liam is the only missing msalimie tore bobe next season

judy_onserio Reconcile and get back together, you look a hot couple ready

molly_abudho Semej na Mama Liam

ADVERTISEMENT

mnas.23 You look good togeza ... Thumbs

a_gurlcc You love this man babe… happy for you

Many have expressed their joy in seeing Lilian and Jared embracing their roles as parents together, recognizing the positive impact it can have on their child's well-being.

Lilian Muli opens up about co-parenting challenges

During her appearance on season one of "Kyallo Kulture," Lilian opened up about the challenges of co-parenting with both of her baby daddies.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stressed the importance of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship between parents to ensure a healthy environment for their children. Lilian's wise advice reminds parents to prioritize their children's well-being above all else.

Lilian Muli shares photos of expensive vacation Pulse Live Kenya