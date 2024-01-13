Lilian Nganga gives fans rare glimpse into her business, hobbies and profession

The mother of one reiterated the importance of aligning hobbies with profession, stating that this alignment makes both work and life fun.

"They say if you love what you do, you will never have to work a day in your life. Can the things you are good at and enjoy, be shared with others and even monetized? I'll go first. Organization: I am a Project Manager, a virtual EA, and an Events Coordinator," she started.

Business and charity

Philanthropy is another area that the mother of one is involved, with her foundation touching lives across the country.

"Charity work: I run #TheLillianNganqaFoundation." She added.

She is also into business, operating a Travel company.

Reading also made it to the list as she revealed that she currently runs a book club.

She also has a You Tube Chanel in which she shares her thoughts on various aspects of life, revealing that she is a thinker.

"Reading: I run #LNBookClub. A thinker: I run a YouTube Page (link on my bio) where I share different thoughts," she added.

Lilian is also a fitness enthusiast and is part of a running group in which she promotes a healthy lifestyle.

She concluded by urging her followers not to overthink what they are good at but instead take a simple step of listing what comes to their minds after reading her piece.

“Sometimes we overthink about 'what we are good at'. Overthink NO MORE 🤓. List down whatever comes to mind when you read this - that's what you are good at! Flourish!” She added.

Lillian Ng'ang'a recently , spoke about her life and marriage to musician Julius Owino aka Juliani and her motherhood journey.

During the interview with Citizen Digital, Lillian stated that she has a lot of peace of mind and that her life is perfect.

And although much has happened, she says there is hardly a thing she could have changed owing to the challenges the two have had as a result of being in the limelight.