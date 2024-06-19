The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
28 celebs & influencers who showed up for Occupy Parliament protest in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

The power of social media has amplified the pressure on celebrities to take a stand on pressing issues

A collage of Mike Muchiri, Natalie Githinji, Charisma and Julia Gaitho
A collage of Mike Muchiri, Natalie Githinji, Charisma and Julia Gaitho
  • The recent Occupy Parliament protest in Kenya saw an unprecedented mobilisation of youth against the controversial Finance Bill 2024
  • There has been a noticeable shift in the expectations placed on celebrities and influencers regarding political and social advocacy
  • The digital age has made it easier for the public to hold their idols accountable, and silence is often interpreted as complicity.

The recent Occupy Parliament protest on June 18, 2024, saw an unprecedented mobilisation of Kenyan youth against the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

While the turnout and intensity of the protests were remarkable, an equally significant development was the role of celebrities and influencers in the movement—or the lack thereof.

As ordinary Kenyans took to the streets to voice their discontent, the pressure on public figures to support political causes became more evident than ever.

Activist Njeri Migwi during Occupy Parliament protests
Activist Njeri Migwi during Occupy Parliament protests Activist Njeri Migwi during Occupy Parliament protests Pulse Live Kenya

In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in the expectations placed on celebrities and influencers regarding political and social advocacy.

With their vast reach and influence, public figures are increasingly seen as essential voices in the fight for justice and change.

This shift was starkly evident during the Occupy Parliament protests, where the involvement of celebrities was not just encouraged but demanded by the public.

The power of social media has amplified this pressure. Platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook have become arenas where fans expect their idols to take a stand on pressing issues.

Protestors during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya
Protestors during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya Boniface Mwangi when he was arrested during Occupy Parliament protests in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: AI & tech tools birth new era of activism by gen z and millennials in Kenya

During the Occupy Parliament protests, hashtags such as #OccupyParliament and #RejectFinanceBill2024 trended for days, with users calling out both the supportive and silent celebrities.

The digital age has made it easier for the public to hold their idols accountable, and silence is often interpreted as complicity.

The involvement of celebrities in political and social causes is crucial for several reasons:

  1. Visibility and Reach: Celebrities have the power to bring issues to the forefront of public consciousness. Their involvement can attract media attention, ensuring that the cause receives widespread coverage.
  2. Mobilisation: Public figures can mobilise their followers to take action. Whether it’s attending a protest, signing a petition, or participating in online advocacy, celebrity endorsements can significantly boost participation.
  3. Legitimacy and Credibility: When celebrities support a cause, it can lend credibility and legitimacy, making it harder for authorities to dismiss the movement. Their endorsement can also influence undecided individuals to support the cause.
  4. Resource Generation: Celebrities can help raise funds and resources for advocacy campaigns. Their platforms can be used to collect donations, promote fundraising events, and support grassroots organisations.
Beyond participating in protests, celebrities can support political causes in various impactful ways:

  1. Social Media Advocacy: Consistent and vocal support on social media platforms can keep the conversation alive and reach a broader audience. Creating informative content, sharing personal stories, and engaging with followers on the issue are effective strategies.
  2. Collaborations with Activists and NGOs: Partnering with advocacy groups and NGOs can help celebrities leverage their influence for meaningful action. Collaborations can involve creating awareness campaigns, participating in community outreach programs, and supporting policy advocacy efforts.
  3. Educational Initiatives: Celebrities can use their platforms to educate their audience about critical issues. Hosting live discussions, webinars, and Q&A sessions with experts can provide valuable insights and encourage informed activism.
  4. Financial Support: Providing financial assistance to advocacy groups and grassroots organisations can enable sustained activism. Celebrities can also use their influence to attract corporate sponsorships and partnerships for advocacy campaigns.

Below is a list of notable celebs and influencers who were spotted at the Occupy Parliament protest

  1. Nadia Mukami
  2. Arrow Bwoy
  3. Murugi Munyi
  4. Kitt Kiarie
  5. Foi Wambui
  6. Julia Gaitho (Jules)
  7. Charisma
  8. Boniface Mwangi
  9. MC Kibunja
  10. Terrence Creative
  11. Milly Chebby
  12. Willis Raburu
  13. Mike Muchiri
  14. Natalie Githinji
  15. Holy Dave
  16. Lydia Wanjiru
  17. Jackie Matubia
  18. Carrie Wahu
  19. Alvin fitness & wife
  20. Njeri Migwi
  21. Osama Otero
  22. Beverlyne Kwamboka
  23. Muthoni Gitau
  24. Kimanzi
  25. DJ Xclusive
  26. Mwalimu Rachel
  27. Joanna Kinuthia
  28. Queen Gathoni

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive and only includes those who had been spotted at the time of publishing. We welcome addition on the list by giving us a heads up our social media platforms

