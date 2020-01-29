A few years back, Big Brother Africa (BBA) was one of the most watched Reality TV show across Africa. It was the African version of the Big Brother franchise that first aired in 2003 before it took a long break making a comeback in 2007.

On its return, several Kenyans got a chance to appear on the show that had participants from 12 counties, Kenya being among them. The number of participating countries continued increasing and in 2014 when the show was cancelled, there were 17 countries taking part.

The nine seasons that the show produced by M-Net aired, eight Kenyans got the chance to represent Kenya despite some of them having disappointing runs. The most famous of all is socialite Huddah Monroe.

8 Kenyans who took part in reality TV show Big Brother Africa (BBA)

Huddah Monroe

Huddah who was 21 years old at the time was evicted on the first eviction night alongside neighbouring Uganda’s Denzel.

This was just two weeks into the 91 days show. From the 2013 BBA, Ms Monroe has not looked back and her star continues to shine as a socialite.

Prezzo

Rapper Prezzo had made a name for himself as a rapper and he had hit songs to his name. He is however, one of the Kenyan BBA contestants who did not disappoint as he made it to the finals and became runners up.

Sheila Kwamboka

She joined BBA 3 but ended up being a disappointment to many including fellow housemates. Having done well as Miss Tourism, Kenyans had high hopes from her, but this turned out to be another disaster.

Sabina Stadler Anyango

Sabina was the last Kenya representative in the BBA house. She joined the house when her daughter was only seven months old, but two weeks later she was also out of the house.

Melvin Alusa

Is a brother Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime and he represented Kenya on Big Brother Africa alongside Sabina Stadler. He was soon evicted from the house.

Annabel Mbaru

Annabel represented Kenya during the eighth season of the show where she became the seventeenth housemate to be evicted on Day 63 after receiving 3 out 15 votes to save her from eviction.

Malonza Chege

Malonza Chege was the first Kenyan contestant to be evicted from the Big Brother Africa Stargame reality show in 2012.

With only 28 days remaining to the final day of the show Kenya had his brother Alex Malonza and Prezzo.

Alex Malonza

Alex became the second countryman to leave the Big Brother contest after his brother in 2012, leaving bad boy Prezzo who later became runners up.