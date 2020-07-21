Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo has disclosed that he was hosted by his Colleague Jeff Koinange on JKL, towards the end of March to discuss the 'Covid 19 Soar' but little did they known the virus watching them

In his statement Letoo, wished Koinange a quick recovery, after he made public his Covid-19 Positive Status on Monday.

“At the tail end of March 2020 @koinangejeff hosted me on JKL to expound on the 'Covid 19 Soar' little did we know that the VIRUS was watching us. Get well soon Jeff” wrote Stephen Letoo.

Citizen TV''s Stephen Letoo

I have tested POSITIVE

On Monday, Koinange used his social media pages, to inform his Online family that he had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

"Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I'm doing Good... NO symptoms...and my Family is fine.

"All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I'm in self isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE and God Bless!" his post read.

Jeff Koinange

Now I'm in isolation

Last Friday, Letoo also revealed that he went for the Coronavirus test and his result came back positive and he is self-isolating at home.

"The company [Royal Media Services] conducted mass testing and I can't even believe it... It's true. I'm positive but I don't even feel sick. Now I'm in isolation, just treating myself at home with ginger and lemon...it's very scary by the way," said Letoo.

So far Kenya has reported 13,771 cases of the novel Coronavirus, 238 fatalities and 5,616 recoveries.

