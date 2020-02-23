Multiple award-winning actress Lupita Amondi Nyong'o bagged two awards at the 51st NAACP Image Awards that was held on Saturday 22nd at Los Angeles.

Ms Lupita won the best actress award for her role in Jordan Peele’s horror movie 'US' and her book Sulwe which follows the story of a young girl who wishes for her dark skin to be lighter, won the Outstanding literary work for children.

The celebrated actress who was not present at the event took to her Instagram to express her gratitude for the recognition and thanked everyone for the support she had been accorded.

Lupita Nyong’o bags two awards in Los Angeles

“Oh my goodness I just got the news about the best actress award from the NAACP Image Awards for the movie US, just wanna say thank you so much, I’m so sorry that I couldn’t be there myself. I’m away in my homeland doing some work and l I just want to share how honored I am, so so deeply honored for this kind of recognition thank you so much for recognizing our film this way I feel so proud to be part of this community” said Lupita in her Insta stories.

“I could not be happier to have received this honor for my first book!!!✨💜 Thank you @NAACPImageAwards!! 🙌🏿 #Sulwe #BrightnessIsJustWhoYouAre” read another of Lupita's post.

A section of her fans came out to congratulate her for the wins and wished her all the best in her work.

Last year, the 12 years a slave actress and her mother Dorothy Nyong’o, were awarded with the Harlem School of Arts Visionary Award for their efforts in creating cancer awareness.

Stand-up Comedian and Television host, Trevor Noah was picked to honor them with the awards.