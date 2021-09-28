Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

She claimed that the interview had garnered over 1 million views yet she hadn’t received any money from the company, other than well-wishers who contributed Sh200,000 following her interview on Tuko and Jalang’o TV.

The musician posted a video on her YouTube channel where she accused the presenter of using her past life as a webcam model against her.

Atis said she was not willing to speak about her past life because she had an open case in court, which she claimed frustrated Lynn.

She claimed that the presenter has gotten in touch with ladies whom Atis admittedly recruited into the webcam model business who now want to expose her. The musician said the ladies would make as much as Sh70,000 for performing on a webcam

In a statement on her verified Facebook page, Lynn refuted the allegations and published screenshots of her conversation with Atis.

In reply to Mercy Atis allegations,

In my entire life, I have never felt the need to reply or engage ungrateful people but today, I have to put everything aside because this touches on my work, integrity and a career I am so passionate about.

When I say I am a child of God, I mean it because he always vindicates his own and I am glad I still had our conversation with Mercy Atis archived.

1. She claims I was begging her for a follow-up, this conversation shows otherwise, I told her clearly her story could not be executed at that moment

2. The Webcam conversation is after I confronted her, given that some women in Mombasa had accused her of running a brothel with teenagers involved. I am still going to cover their story and as you can see above, the matter is still before the court and we are just waiting for the ruling

3. At the beginning of her video, she says she is doing it to get views and subscribers, and also admits that I was always there for her.

Mercy can even attest that I even gave her money from my own pocket and not Tuko to cater for transport

4. Lastly, she says the audience contributed around 100K which I believe was more than that and I hope she can refund.

Lastly, I have no bad blood but do not ever again take my kindness for weakness. Remember I was raised by a woman who taught me how to defend myself.Scre

Screenshots of Lynn Ngugi's chat with Mercy Atis

