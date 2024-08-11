The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Lynn Ngugi celebrates hitting new heights on YouTube with over 1 million subscribers

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Lynn Ngugi
Lynn Ngugi

YouTuber Lynn Ngugi has achieved another milestone in her impressive hit 1 million subscribers on her channel.

Recommended articles

Lynn could not hold back her excitement after joining the coveted league of YouTubers with more than 1 million followers in the country.

She expressed her gratitude to her entire team, noting that it has been a journey with faith and grace seeing her hit the mark.

"THANK YOU FOR 1M SUBSCRIBERS 🙏🙏By Grace through Faith. This has been a journey and we are more than grateful to have walked it with you. Thank you, Lord, Thank you to all the staff members at LNN, past and present.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our Managing Director Joshua, Head of Operations Valerie, Head of Finance Mutange, House Keeping Manager Lilian, Videography team, Muga and Scholar, Producers Damaris& EJ Mukora, Hosts, Robert & Lynn, Editors Sam and Kelvin, Subtitle Editor, Albert Our Strategy team, Kimani, Liz, Millicent & Achieng.” Lynn Ngugi wrote.

Lynn Ngugi awarded best digital content creator [PHOTO]
Lynn Ngugi awarded best digital content creator [PHOTO] Pulse Live Kenya

She also thanked her fans who have been with her every step of the journey, with her eyes now set on the next level.

READ: Lynn Ngugi lists qualities she loves most about her man

“To all our viewers, we appreciate youTo all the guests that have shared their stories on our platform, Thank you for trusting us with your story!!!To all our family members and friends,thank you for believing in this dream🙏Believe in yourself and others will!!With love,Lynn💛💛" She added.

ADVERTISEMENT

With her impactful content, Lynn curved a niche for herself in the digital media space with subscribers steadily trooping to her YouTube channel to enjoy the content.

Her impressive work has seen her bag several awards including scooping the Media Personality of the Year Award at the East Africa Women of Excellence Awards held on Friday, June 15.

The award celebrates outstanding female leadership across various sectors

Earlier this year, the award-winning media personality was named among The 100 Most Impactful Voices for the year 2024 by Abcd Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Grateful to have made it to The 100 Most Impactful Voices (2024) list by @abcdafrica. The list recognizes African Female content creators, community builders, coaches, and bold storytellers who are leveraging their voices to dismantle barriers, challenge norms, and uplift communities across various digital platforms.

“A huge congratulations to all the women who made it to the list🙏 May we continue to impact society one story at a time.” Lynn wrote.

READ: Lynn Ngugi, Just Ivy & Elizabeth Wathuti named among 100 most influential voices in Africa

Last year, whose dynamic career journey from theatres in Nairobi to digital media prominence is an inspiration to many scooped three international awards.

Lynn Ngugi accepting an award
Lynn Ngugi accepting an award Lynn Ngugi accepting an award Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The awards include; Best International Media Personality of the Year (BEFFTA), Global Humanitarian Award (PLEF) - Pauline Long Entrepreneurship Foundation, and Gender Justice Champion Award – Echo Network Africa.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lynn Ngugi celebrates hitting new heights on YouTube with over 1 million subscribers

Lynn Ngugi celebrates hitting new heights on YouTube with over 1 million subscribers

Israel Mbonyi's phenomenal performance at Africa Worship Experience concert

Israel Mbonyi's phenomenal performance at Africa Worship Experience concert

Diamond leaves Tiffah emotional after teaming up with Zari for birthday surprise

Diamond leaves Tiffah emotional after teaming up with Zari for birthday surprise

Carolina Carlz elated after giving birth to twins

Carolina Carlz elated after giving birth to twins

Oga Obinna finally unveils bae in 'Namposti' & other new tracks of the week

Oga Obinna finally unveils bae in 'Namposti' & other new tracks of the week

Lupita celebrates her companion Yoyo's 3rd birthday in grand style

Lupita celebrates her companion Yoyo's 3rd birthday in grand style

Former KTN News anchors reflect on station’s impact on their careers after closure

Former KTN News anchors reflect on station’s impact on their careers after closure

Meet the cast of 'Neema' series: Who they are and what they do off-screen

Meet the cast of 'Neema' series: Who they are and what they do off-screen

Shakur the Cop slapped with severe pay cut amid protest investigations

Shakur the Cop slapped with severe pay cut amid protest investigations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Judy Nyawira ( Instagram)

Judy Nyawira shares regret over broken bond with close friend & how she’d fix it

Eddie Butita

If anyone misinterpreted me, I'm sorry - Butita's reflection on Finance Bill stand

Murugi Munyi

Why Murugi Munyi is closing her super successful business after 2 years

A screenshot image of former Kenyan socialite Vanessa 'Chettle' Cheruiyot

Vanessa Chettle clarifies confusing remarks she made about her mum in an interview