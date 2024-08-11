Lynn Ngugi celebrates hitting new heights on YouTube with over 1 million subscribers

Lynn could not hold back her excitement after joining the coveted league of YouTubers with more than 1 million followers in the country.

She expressed her gratitude to her entire team, noting that it has been a journey with faith and grace seeing her hit the mark.

"THANK YOU FOR 1M SUBSCRIBERS 🙏🙏By Grace through Faith. This has been a journey and we are more than grateful to have walked it with you. Thank you, Lord, Thank you to all the staff members at LNN, past and present.

“Our Managing Director Joshua, Head of Operations Valerie, Head of Finance Mutange, House Keeping Manager Lilian, Videography team, Muga and Scholar, Producers Damaris& EJ Mukora, Hosts, Robert & Lynn, Editors Sam and Kelvin, Subtitle Editor, Albert Our Strategy team, Kimani, Liz, Millicent & Achieng.” Lynn Ngugi wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

She also thanked her fans who have been with her every step of the journey, with her eyes now set on the next level.

“To all our viewers, we appreciate youTo all the guests that have shared their stories on our platform, Thank you for trusting us with your story!!!To all our family members and friends,thank you for believing in this dream🙏Believe in yourself and others will!!With love,Lynn💛💛" She added.

Lynn Ngugi's impactful content and awards

With her impactful content, Lynn curved a niche for herself in the digital media space with subscribers steadily trooping to her YouTube channel to enjoy the content.

Her impressive work has seen her bag several awards including scooping the Media Personality of the Year Award at the East Africa Women of Excellence Awards held on Friday, June 15.

The award celebrates outstanding female leadership across various sectors

Earlier this year, the award-winning media personality was named among The 100 Most Impactful Voices for the year 2024 by Abcd Africa.

“Grateful to have made it to The 100 Most Impactful Voices (2024) list by @abcdafrica. The list recognizes African Female content creators, community builders, coaches, and bold storytellers who are leveraging their voices to dismantle barriers, challenge norms, and uplift communities across various digital platforms.

“A huge congratulations to all the women who made it to the list🙏 May we continue to impact society one story at a time.” Lynn wrote.

Last year, whose dynamic career journey from theatres in Nairobi to digital media prominence is an inspiration to many scooped three international awards.

Lynn Ngugi accepting an award Pulse Live Kenya

