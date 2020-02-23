YouTuber and influencer Maureen Waititu has come out to reveal that before she separated with Frankie, she had fought for the relationship and did all she could in her position, until eventually she had to walk away.

Speaking with Grace Msalame on Unscripted with Grace, Ms Waititu disclosed that they experienced a lot of challenges especially after she gave birth, since all of them were new to parenting and they were also trying to establish their careers.

The beauty stated that she got pregnant in the first year of dating before she got to know her baby daddy better. Slowly by slowly, problems started creeping it until they went on separate ways.

I fought, I contemplated, I moved back and forth, I did everything – Maureen Waititu on separating with Frankie

“But of course, he was a very nice guy, charming, he did the most with the dinners and all that then we became parents and of course things are different, you know challenges are there. We were both so new to parenthood and here I am trying to build my career in law he’s also building his career, and problems started coming in slowly by slowly but I felt like instead of getting better it got worse until whatever happened happened eventually” said Maureen.

Asked what made her think that it was the 'it' relationship, the mother of two couldn’t get an answer, but disclosed that she attracted Frankie into her life because he was what she needed at that point in life.

“its always a difficult question because I look back and I’m like it doesn’t make any sense, but in a way, I attracted him into my life because he was what I needed at that point in my life. And that’s the importance of dealing with cycles and dealing with whatever is going on within you because whatever is within you is what goes on on the outside“ added the mumpreneur.

Despite the family's expectations, the religion and the society, the influencer revealed that she had to negotiate with God to giver her a direction and tell her what to do when things had come to the worst.

“I gave him a timeline and I told him God if by this time you don’t hit me with a big nil sign or a train to tell me what direction to go, I don’t know what I’ll do. And he’s so gracious. You know when they say women leave a situation in bits, first a suitcase at the door. We fight till the very end. And I fought Grace, I contemplated, I moved back and forth, I did everything I could eventually I figured it’s not about me anymore . Its about my kids, my future" shared the beauty.

The separation took a toll on her and her eldest son, but they are both healing.