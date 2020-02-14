WCB signee Mbwana Yusuf Kilungi aka Mbosso chose to use February 14, 2020 to celebrate his late Baby Mama Martha, as lovers across the world marked Valentine’s Day with Love.

In an emotional post, the Maajab hit-maker mentioned that he will forever treasure the late Martha and provide for their kid always.

He added that despite being denied access to see their son, he is still optimistic that with time things will change.

WCB’s Mbosso with the late Martha.

Dear Martha

“Dear Martha📝 .., Dunia Leo inasherehekea Sikukuu ya Wapendanao.., Watu wanafuraha sana huku duniani.., Rangi nyekundu na Makopa Mujarabu Yametawala sana Leo .., ila Kwangu ipo Kinyume Sana .., kilichonitawala ni "Sura Yako na Ya Mtoto wetu Ibrahim Mbwana Kilungi.., na nimeambiwa tu za Chini chini Siku hizi anaitwa Joseph .., imani Yangu inanambia huko alipo Yupo Salama hivyo basi usiwe na shaka juu Ya hilo.., Lamwisho nikutoe hofu tu Kuwa sasa nimeacha Kulia Mzee Mwenzangu.. "Najitahidi kuilazimisha Furaha japo Moyoni ninamajonzi .." na Kibaya zaidi nashindwa Kuanza Maisha Mapya pasi na Upeo wako .."Kila siku nakuombea na nitazidi kukuombea Roho Yako iwe Kwenye Pepo ya Firdausi inshaallah 🤲.., ...Pumzika Martha, .. acha Mimi Niwasindikize Wapendanao Kwenye Siku Yao ya Wapendanao 😔" reads Mbosso’s post.

WCB’s Mbosso with the late Martha.

The late Martha

The Late Boss Martha who was a comedian died in September last year, following a short-illness.

Mbosso disclosed that he kept his relationship with the deceased a top secret and only few of his friends and family knew they had a son together.

Mbosso pointed out that he was an item with Martha for close to five years and she died before they could even agree on telling the world they had a kid together and why their affair was low-key.

The Late Martha

"Sasa Umeondoka bila kunipa ruksa juu ya hili Je, niendelee kuitunza hii siri .., na Je, anavyoendelea Kukua akija kuniuliza na nikwambia Mama alisema uwe siri atanielewa Kweli ''.." ?.. Wallah Moyo wangu unauma Martha , hukupaswa kuondoka wakati huu, Mapema mno Dah ..!! "Nenda Martha Mwingi Furaha na Ucheshi , Hata Mama Kasema Leo Msiba..:, ' jana ulikuwa unatabasamu hadi ulipofumba Macho , "Innalillah Wainnailaih Raajuun " ..' Mwenyezi Mungu akupe Kauli thabiti inshaallah.., ' Lala salama Martha,” wrote Mbosso.