Chantou Kwamboka and Mwihaki Njogu took second and third place, respectively. Mokeira Onchiri took home the people’s choice award.

Obara whose biggest fear is living a mediocre life, takes over the crown from Wavinya Maria, who was emotional while handing over the throne to her.

An emotional Terry Mungai, the franchise owner and CEO, was thankful for everyone present and was grateful to hear that the government would step in and support the work she has been doing with her able team for years.

“I have waited to hear the words that the government will support The Miss World Kenya franchise. Not that I haven’t heard this words before but I am happy to hear them from a man who truly means it”, said Terry while holding back tears.

The event saw guests entertained to the different categories in the pageant, including the dance segment, cultural wear, and the evening gown category.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris were some of the government officials present. The CS was accompanied by Jomo Kenyatta and Jomo Pratt.

Pulse Live Kenya

The elated CS, whose birthday was yesterday, promised to support the pageant further.

“As a ministry, we will step up and support this pageant. The kind of beauty and talent witnessed here today is one that cannot be undermined. Kenya has a lot of beauty”, said Mucheru as he made his remarks.

“It is my birthday today and I must say I chose the best place to celebrate this day,” revealed the CS.

Pulse Live Kenya

The glam event saw guests dressed to perfection and had Obinna and Angela Muiruri as the emcees for the night.

Terry Mungai, Miss World Kenya 2018 Magline Jeruto, Big Ted, Robert Burale, and gospel singer Size 8 led the judging panel on the road to crowning the new beauty queen.