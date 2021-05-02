Mejja reveals details why his song #NaitwaMejja is no longer on YouTube

The song, #NaitwaMejja featuring Nasha Travis had yesterday mysteriously disappeared from YouTube, hours after being uploaded on the streaming Platform.

So when Mejja started hyping his other song, it was only natural for fans to inquire about Naitwa Mejja.

“Where is Naitwa Mejja?,” asked a fan.

Mejja and Nasha Travis Pulse Live Kenya

Mejja responded saying that his song was pulled down from YouTube because it was reported for sampling and the person who reported him refused to come to an understanding with him.

Mejja said that he gave up pleading with the person and even though he went at a loss, he believes God will still help him with more.

“Nilipigwa strike na msee ju ya sample flani. Team yangu kujaribu kuongea na yeye at least tukuwe na understanding hataki kuskia so kufika usiku niligive up kubembeleza. Ni painful but nimeenda hasara but Mungu Yuko GODBLESS.”