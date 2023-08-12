The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mixed reactions after Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez hosted 10/10 on Citizen TV

Charles Ouma

Netizens gave their verdict on Kamene Goro's suitability to replace Willis Raburu

Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez
Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez

Celebrity couple of Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez hosted the entertainment show, 10Over10 on Citizen TV sparking mixed reactions as Kenyans gave their take on how the show went.

The couple brought the show to life with the mix master keeping the crowd in attendance on their feet dancing to a perfect blend of music.

Kamene engaged the guests on the show and the audience in discussions that were punctuated by punctuated by performances from the guests and good music from the DJs.

Dubbed ‘ladies night edition’, Kamene made her way to the stage amid cheers from the elated crowd while showing some of her best dance moves.

“This is going to be an amazing night. I have told people that the search is over, 10Over10 ni yangu ama niaje…Those tuning from home thanks for joining us…we are going to have a really great time tonight.” Kamene stated as the show kicked off.

Asked whether the media personality was equal to the task, the crowd gave a resounding “Yes!”

Netizens gave their take with some congratulating the media personality for an exhilarating show.

Her army of supporters took to social media to support as sampled in the comments below, with some noting that they were new converts with Kamene hosting the show.

_iamrashid10: Come on Kamene, yuh can do this, vdj bonez kiwashe🔥🔥

simp4._miriam_: Now this is getting better😍♥️

saidshazmin: The show is on fire

_mcharming._: @kamenegoro nitapenda hii show sasa😍🙌

moryn_wa_diminah: @kamenegoro congratulations sweetie 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥I know you ur show is going to be 🔥🔥@1010fanpage you made the right Choice

gikgrace: Was lit watching from Ruaka

mc__wicky: Badest host

READ: Kamene & DJ Bonez will host 10/10 together on Friday [Details]

Being the democratic space that social media is, critics too had their say as sampled in the comments below.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter joins university

Kennedy Rapudo

Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire and her ex-partner Dan Sonko

'Sultana' actor Winnie Bwire reaffirms ex-fiancé's words 1 month after announcing split

Rapper Wanja Kihii

Kenyan lady disses Khaligraph Jones & other Kenyan artists in viral hit [Watch]