Mixed reactions after Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez hosted 10/10 on Citizen TV

The couple brought the show to life with the mix master keeping the crowd in attendance on their feet dancing to a perfect blend of music.

Kamene engaged the guests on the show and the audience in discussions that were punctuated by punctuated by performances from the guests and good music from the DJs.

Dubbed ‘ladies night edition’, Kamene made her way to the stage amid cheers from the elated crowd while showing some of her best dance moves.

“This is going to be an amazing night. I have told people that the search is over, 10Over10 ni yangu ama niaje…Those tuning from home thanks for joining us…we are going to have a really great time tonight.” Kamene stated as the show kicked off.

Asked whether the media personality was equal to the task, the crowd gave a resounding “Yes!”

Netizens gave their take with some congratulating the media personality for an exhilarating show.

Her army of supporters took to social media to support as sampled in the comments below, with some noting that they were new converts with Kamene hosting the show.

_iamrashid10: Come on Kamene, yuh can do this, vdj bonez kiwashe🔥🔥

simp4._miriam_: Now this is getting better😍♥️

saidshazmin: The show is on fire

_mcharming._: @kamenegoro nitapenda hii show sasa😍🙌

moryn_wa_diminah: @kamenegoro congratulations sweetie 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥I know you ur show is going to be 🔥🔥@1010fanpage you made the right Choice

gikgrace: Was lit watching from Ruaka

mc__wicky: Badest host

Being the democratic space that social media is, critics too had their say as sampled in the comments below.