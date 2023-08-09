The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kamene & DJ Bonez will host 10/10 together on Friday [Details]

Fabian Simiyu

Citizen TV is yet to settle on a host to replace Willis Raburu who hosted before his departure in June

DJ Bonez and Kamene Goro [Photo: DJ Bonez Instagram]

Media personality Kamene Goro will return to live TV this Friday, August 11, as she attempts to take over Willis Raburu's position on the '10/10 Show.'

Kamene, through her Instagram account, announced that she would be teaming up with her husband DJ Bonez for the show.

"Good morning my loves. Like I never left!!!! There's only one Queen!!!!! This Friday with DJ Bonez," Kamene wrote.

READ: Citizen TV lines up former NTV presenter in race to replace Willis Raburu

Since Raburu left Citizen on June 26, after a 13-year stint at the media house, there have been auditions to find his replacement, but it seems like the search will continue.

Kamene is not new to hosting shows, as she has worked both on TV and radio before she called it quits after working alongside Jalang'o on Radio.

Kamene left Ebru TV in 2017 and pursued a job at NRG Radio as a presenter. Eight months after her interview, the station offered her a position as a breakfast show host.

Kamene then recommended Andrew Kibe as a co-host, and the station did not hesitate to bring him on board.

READ: Citizen TV announces Willis Raburu's replacement for 10/10 show

After a stint at NRG, the two were poached by Radio Africa Group in 2019 to host the breakfast show at Kiss FM.

However, the move was blocked after NRG sued the duo for breach of contract, which prevented them from starting their new jobs for three months.

Comedian and musician Oga Obinna was the first celebrity to audition as Willis Raburu's replacement, and he couldn't hide his joy on the day of the show.

Obinna did his best and created a buzz around the show. He also revealed that he had always wanted to work at Royal Media Services.

Following Obinna's appearance, next in line was former NTV presenter Martin Kimathi, who also tried his luck for the spot on the '10/10 Show.'

Just like Obinna, Martin hyped his appearance for the show and shared on his social media platforms about hosting the show.

Fabian Simiyu




