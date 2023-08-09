Kamene & DJ Bonez will host 10/10 together on Friday [Details]

Kamene, through her Instagram account, announced that she would be teaming up with her husband DJ Bonez for the show.

"Good morning my loves. Like I never left!!!! There's only one Queen!!!!! This Friday with DJ Bonez," Kamene wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Raburu left Citizen on June 26, after a 13-year stint at the media house, there have been auditions to find his replacement, but it seems like the search will continue.

Kamene is not new to hosting shows, as she has worked both on TV and radio before she called it quits after working alongside Jalang'o on Radio.

Kamene left Ebru TV in 2017 and pursued a job at NRG Radio as a presenter. Eight months after her interview, the station offered her a position as a breakfast show host.

Kamene then recommended Andrew Kibe as a co-host, and the station did not hesitate to bring him on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a stint at NRG, the two were poached by Radio Africa Group in 2019 to host the breakfast show at Kiss FM.

However, the move was blocked after NRG sued the duo for breach of contract, which prevented them from starting their new jobs for three months.

Other celebrities who auditioned to replace Willis Raburu

ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian and musician Oga Obinna was the first celebrity to audition as Willis Raburu's replacement, and he couldn't hide his joy on the day of the show.

Obinna did his best and created a buzz around the show. He also revealed that he had always wanted to work at Royal Media Services.

Pulse Live Kenya

Following Obinna's appearance, next in line was former NTV presenter Martin Kimathi, who also tried his luck for the spot on the '10/10 Show.'