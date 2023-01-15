ADVERTISEMENT
Big Brother Titans: Meet the 20 housemates

Inemesit Udodiong

This edition is a blend of Nigerian and South African housemates.

Big Brother Titans begins today
The first season of 'Big Brother Titans' is off to a great start. Hosted by famous OAP and Big Brother Naija's Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Big Brother Mzansi’s Lawrence Maleka, the maiden edition promises to be a lot of fun with interesting housemates and awesome music performances.

A fusion of the South African and Nigerian versions of the Big Brother franchise, the show features contestants from both countries.

Meet the BBTitans housemates:

Khosi (South Africa)

25

Journalist

Yemi Cregx (Nigeria)

30

Fashion influencer

Siya/Juicy Jay (South Africa)

30

Semi-pro rugby player

Olivia (Nigeria)

23

Actress and influencer

Nelisa (South Africa)

25

Born in Durban, raised in Cape Town

Blaqboi (Nigeria)

26

Filmmaker and content creator

Mmeli (South Africa)

25

Content creator and model

Nana (Nigeria)

22

Dropout and entrepreneur

Ipeleng (South Africa)

25

Law student and aspiring content creator

Marvin (Nigeria)

29

Chemical engineer and model

Thabang (South Africa)

Data analyst

Always ready to groove

Jaypee (Nigeria)

Nurse

Ready to show off her drip in the house

Yaya (South Africa)

31

Model, actress and TV presenter

Ebubu (Nigeria)

Actor and model

Intends to fall in love in the house

Khehla (South Africa)

31

Sales executive

Jenni O (Nigeria)

25

Health and safety specialist

Tsatsii (South Africa)

24

Art lover and scientist

Kanaga Junior (Nigeria)

Different and fun

Justin (South Africa)

21

Content creator

Yvonne (Nigeria)

27

Model, skincare enthusiast and interior designer

All 20 housemates will be vying for a grand prize of $100,000 and mouth-watering prizes over the 10 weeks.

Tune in tomorrow to find out who will emerge as the head of house.

Watch the Big Brother Titans on DSTV Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29. Viewers across the continent can keep their favourite housemates through the voting options available on Africa Magic website, MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

