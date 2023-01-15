The first season of 'Big Brother Titans' is off to a great start. Hosted by famous OAP and Big Brother Naija's Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Big Brother Mzansi’s Lawrence Maleka, the maiden edition promises to be a lot of fun with interesting housemates and awesome music performances.
Big Brother Titans: Meet the 20 housemates
This edition is a blend of Nigerian and South African housemates.
Recommended articles
A fusion of the South African and Nigerian versions of the Big Brother franchise, the show features contestants from both countries.
Meet the BBTitans housemates:
Khosi (South Africa)
25
Journalist
Yemi Cregx (Nigeria)
30
Fashion influencer
Siya/Juicy Jay (South Africa)
30
Semi-pro rugby player
Olivia (Nigeria)
23
Actress and influencer
Nelisa (South Africa)
25
Born in Durban, raised in Cape Town
Blaqboi (Nigeria)
26
Filmmaker and content creator
Mmeli (South Africa)
25
Content creator and model
Nana (Nigeria)
22
Dropout and entrepreneur
Ipeleng (South Africa)
25
Law student and aspiring content creator
Marvin (Nigeria)
29
Chemical engineer and model
Thabang (South Africa)
Data analyst
Always ready to groove
Jaypee (Nigeria)
Nurse
Ready to show off her drip in the house
Yaya (South Africa)
31
Model, actress and TV presenter
Ebubu (Nigeria)
Actor and model
Intends to fall in love in the house
Khehla (South Africa)
31
Sales executive
Jenni O (Nigeria)
25
Health and safety specialist
Tsatsii (South Africa)
24
Art lover and scientist
Kanaga Junior (Nigeria)
Different and fun
Justin (South Africa)
21
Content creator
Yvonne (Nigeria)
27
Model, skincare enthusiast and interior designer
All 20 housemates will be vying for a grand prize of $100,000 and mouth-watering prizes over the 10 weeks.
Tune in tomorrow to find out who will emerge as the head of house.
Watch the Big Brother Titans on DSTV Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29. Viewers across the continent can keep their favourite housemates through the voting options available on Africa Magic website, MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke