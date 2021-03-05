Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) issued a detailed statement confirming the arrested of blogger Edgar Obare and his co-accused Desy Oduor Achieng.

In a number of tweets, DCI described Obare as a serial Fraudster who has been recruiting young ladies to stalk prominent personalities in political, business and religious circles for monetary exploitation.

According to detectives from the Cybercrime unit, Obare was arrested for trying to extort money from a Governor, who had allegedly impregnated a lady (Desy Oduor Achieng) and refused to take responsibility.

However, in the statement detectives pointed out that the lady in question confessed to have never met the Governor and was recruited by Obare to make the unfounded claims.

DCI's statement on Edgar Obare's arrest (Twitter)

Charges

Obare and his co-accused will be charged with publishing false information, contrary to section 23 of the computer misuse and cybercrime act, 2018.

On the other hand, Kenyans On Twitter are lobbying for Obare’s release through the hashtag #FreeEdgarObare.

The DCI's Statement on Obare’s Arrest

“In a case of outright blackmail by fraudsters who intend to benefit financially from prominent personalities, by tainting their images online & demanding money not to post ‘scandalous’ information about them, detectives have once again arrested serial fraudster, Edgar Obare”

“The suspect who has had previous run-ins with the law for publishing false & malicious information regarding individuals and their families is once again a guest of the state. Detectives from the Cybercrime unit have uncovered an underworld network of criminals involving young ladies recruited by Obare to stalk prominent personalities in political, business and religious circles for monetary exploitation. They ladies are then coached by Obare, on how to ensnare the victims into their traps then extort unimaginable sums of money from them”

“In the current case facing the fraudster, one Desy Oduor Achieng his co-accused, had been coached how to stalk a prominent governor with the hope of extorting Sh.10 Million from him. Obare had shared the governor’s number with her and instructed her to tell him that she was pregnant with his child & that she would tell the whole world about their little secret.

When the governor did not respond, she was instructed to threaten him that she would share photos that they had allegedly taken in compromising situations but the governor did not respond”

“Dejected that their plan wasn’t working, Edgar took to his social media pages accusing the governor of impregnating a lady and failing to take responsibility. The supposedly pregnant lady wasn’t aware that all along, Edgar was taking screenshots of their conversations & her photos which he posted alongside his claims. Fearing the repercussions of Edgar’s actions, she reported the matter to DCI offices in Nyali. Detectives have since established that the lady isn’t pregnant as she had claimed”

“Further, the lady has said that she has never met the governor, adding that she had only been recruited by Edgar, to extort money from the governor. She has since been arrested alongside her tutor Edgar Obare and they will face Publishing false information charges, contrary to sec.23 of the computer misuse and cybercrime act, 2018.

Young ladies are cautioned to be wary of such fraudsters out to exploit them for their selfish gains and are advised to find alternative sources of income. #FichuakwaDCI USIOGOPE! 0800722203”