ADVERTISEMENT
Jimmi Gathu, Nini Wacera among fresh cast to join 'Single Kiasi' ahead of season 3

Amos Robi

Additionally, cameo appearances from Joy Kendi, Fena Gitu, Bushra Sakshi, Yvonne Kisa, and Kamene Goro are expected

A collage of Jimmi Gathu and Nini Wacera
A collage of Jimmi Gathu and Nini Wacera

Nairobi’s dating scene is set to sizzle once again as 'Single Kiasi' returns for its highly anticipated third season on 5th March 2024, with fresh episodes dropping every Tuesday.

Since its debut in 2022 'Single Kiasi' has captivated audiences with its compelling portrayal of three women navigating the complexities of friendship, romance, and career in Nairobi.

Director Philippe Bresson expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, stating, “We are very honoured by the love Single Kiasi has received so far, and for all the award nominations.

"It means that we are doing something right for our audience, and that they watch these three women’s lives on screen and are able to connect with them. We can’t wait to show them what’s next.”

Photos from the private showcase of Single Kiasi and Crime and Justice.
Photos from the private showcase of Single Kiasi and Crime and Justice. Photos from the private showcase of Single Kiasi and Crime and Justice. Pulse Live Kenya

Season three of the show promises to delve deeper into the lives of its protagonists – Rebecca, Sintamei, and Mariah – as they navigate a myriad of relationships, self-discovery, and unforeseen challenges.

Co-director Grace Kahaki teased fans on what they can expect in the show.

“Season 3 is going to be our best one yet. The fans can expect a sexier, fast-paced, and exciting new season.

"We challenged ourselves and the cast to tackle deeper and more challenging issues while still maintaining the heart of the show. This season we are throwing our girls into the deep end, and it’s either they swim or drown,” she said.

Amidst the drama, viewers can anticipate the introduction of new characters portrayed by seasoned actors Nini Wacera, Jimmi Gathu, Ilya Frank, Briyanna Wanjiku, and Wanjira Longauer.

Additionally, cameo appearances from Joy Kendi, Fena Gitu, Bushra Sakshi, Yvonne Kisa, Kamene Goro, Anne Mwaura, and Julius Otieno promise to add an extra layer of excitement to the series.

'Single Kiasi' season three joins an impressive lineup of Showmax Originals launching on the revamped platform in February 2024.

