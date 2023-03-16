Meet Margaret Kariuki: Kenyan actress making waves in Indian Film Industry

However, for Kenyan actress Margaret Kariuki Wanjiku, her first foray into the Indian film industry has been a resounding success.

Her feature in the new Indian TV series Happy Family Conditions Apply marks a major milestone in her career and a chance to showcase her talents to audiences worldwide.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

As the story unfolds, viewers are introduced to the Dholakia family, a dysfunctional four-generation joint family living in Mumbai.

Margaret plays the pivotal role of Kwamboka, a character who brings her own unique perspective to the family's chaotic dynamics.

The clash between traditional and modern values is at the heart of the story, and the imperfections of this family are sure to resonate with viewers from all backgrounds.

The show premiered on March 10 with four episodes, and two new episodes will be released every Friday until March 31.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This means that fans of the show can look forward to a steady stream of episodes over the coming weeks, giving them plenty of time to catch up on the action and see Margaret Kariuki's captivating performance as Kwamboka.

Her passion for acting and dedication to her craft is evident in her performance, and critics have already taken note of her ability to blend into the ensemble cast seamlessly.

But how did Margaret get the part?

Pulse Live Kenya

It all started when Hats Off Production, one of India's oldest production houses, received her audition among many submissions from different African countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being shortlisted, Margaret went through an array of auditions and interviews before finally landing the role of Kwamboka.

In a previous interview, Margaret expressed her excitement about being a part of this amazing project and working with a talented cast and crew.

Pulse Live Kenya

She noted that being able to represent Kenya on an international stage is a dream come true, and she hopes that audiences will enjoy the film as much as they enjoyed making it.

"I am so excited to be a part of this amazing project and to have worked with such a talented cast and crew.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Being able to represent Kenya and showcase our talents on an international platform is an incredible honour. I hope audiences enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed making it," Margaret said.

Directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by JD Majethia, Happy Family is a celebration of Kenya's and India's rich cultural heritage.

Pulse Live Kenya

Aatish Kapadia speaks highly of Margaret's talent and dedication.

"We are thrilled to have Margaret as a part of our film. She brought an infectious energy and enthusiasm to the set and her performance is truly a testament to her talent and dedication," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The talented actress acts alongside Bollywood stars Ayesha Jhulka, Atul Kurkarni, Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanar Kapur.

Margaret's acting career

Margaret began her acting career in 2020. She first featured as Yvonne in a local TV series Uriru Wa Wendo in 2021.

Uriru Wa Wendo is a Kikuyu series that runs on Inooro Tv every Wednesday from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm. The series features drama, suspense and love triangles.

Her latest role is Kwamboka in Happy Family Conditions Apply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The show promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience celebrating the intersection of cultures and the power of storytelling.

Family