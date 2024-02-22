This February, as the world marks Black History Month, Unseen Cinema and Sudu Connexion are presenting a cinematic experience that not only entertains but also educates and inspires.
Nairobi to observe Black History Month with screening of 'The Sleeping Negro' film
'The Sleeping Negro' follows a young black man who after being confronted with a series of racially charged incidents
The highlight of this celebration is the screening of 'The Sleeping Negro,' a compelling movie written and directed by the talented Skinner Myers.
This feature film, marking Myers' debut, dives deep into the journey of a young Black man navigating through the complexities of racially charged incidents, battling emotions of rage, alienation, and hopelessness in search of his humanity.
'The Sleeping Negro' is not just any movie; it's an arthouse piece that has garnered international acclaim, winning prestigious awards such as the FIPRESCI award at IFF Mannheim Heidelberg in 2021.
It also won the Best Narrative Feature at FESTIC Burkina Faso in 2023, and the Special Jury Award at the Diorama Film Festival in India in 2023.
Its impactful narrative and powerful storytelling have led it to be the main feature film for Black History Month at Unseen Nairobi, with screenings from February 23-27.
Black History Month is dedicated to recognising and celebrating the contributions and achievements of Black people and their role in history.
It was established to acknowledge the often-neglected accomplishments of Black individuals in various fields throughout history, from politics and social justice to science, arts, and culture.
Black History Month provides an opportunity for people to engage with and learn about the stories, struggles, and successes of Black individuals throughout history.
Schools, communities, and organisations participate in this celebration by hosting events, discussions, and educational programs.
Films like 'The Sleeping Negro' play a crucial role in this celebration, offering insights into the struggles and triumphs of the Black community through the lens of cinema.
Skinner Myers, an award-winning filmmaker with an impressive background in film studies from Columbia University, Brooklyn College, the USC School of Cinematic Arts, and currently pursuing a Ph.D. from the University of Amsterdam, brings his unique perspective and voice to this film.
