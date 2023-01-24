Oscar snubs Viola Davis and 'The Woman King' - See full list of nominations

The unveiling was done at Oscars HQ in Hollywood via a live presentation hosted by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

To the surprise of many, Viola Davis and 'The Woman King,' which she starred in, were both snubbed by this year's Oscar.

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Tems made history by becoming the first Nigerian artist to earn an Oscar nomination with her work on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's' soundtrack, 'Lift Me Up,' performed by Rihana.

'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once' had the most nominations, with 11 spots on the list, followed by 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'All Quiet on the Western Front,' with nine nominations each.

Everything Everywhere All At Once – 11

All Quiet on the Western Front – 9

The Banshees of Inisherin – 9

Elvis – 8

The Fabelmans – 7

Top Gun: Maverick – 6

Tar – 6

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 5

Avatar: The Way of Water – 4

See full nomination list for the 95th Academy here:

Best Picture

- All Quiet On The Western Front

- Avatar: The Way Of Water

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Elvis

- Everything Everywhere All At Once

- The Fablemans

- Tar

- Top Gun: Maverick

- Triangle of Sadness

- Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

- Austin Butler, Elvis

- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

- Brendan Fraser, The Whale

- Paul Mescal, Aftersun

- Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

- Cate Blanchett, Tar

- Ana de Armas, Blonde

- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

- Michelle Williams, The Fablemans

- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directing

- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere all at Once

- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

- Todd Field, Tar

- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Actor in a Supporting Role

- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

- Angela Basset, Wakanda Forever

- Hong Chau, The Whale

- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated Feature Film

- Guillermo Del Toro's Pinnochio

- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

- The Sea Beast

- Turning Red

Documentary Feature Film

- All that Breathes

- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

- Fire of Love

- A House Made Of Splinters

- Navalny

International Feature Film

- All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

- Argentina, 1985, Argentina

- Close, Belgium

- EO, Poland

- An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

- Living

- Top Gun: Maverick

- Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

- The Banshees of Inisherin, written by Martin McDonagh

- Everything Everywhere All At Once, written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

- The Fabelmans, written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

- Tar, written by Todd Field

- Triangle of Sadness, written by Ruben Ostlund

Cinematography

- All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend

- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths, Darius Khondji

- Elvis, Mandy Walker

- Empire of Light, Roger Deakins

- Tar, Florian Hoffmeister

Film Editing

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Elvis

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Tár

- Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

- All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

- Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

- The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux

- The Fabelmans, John Williams

Music (Original Song)

- Applause from Tell It Like A Woman

- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Naatu Naatu from RRR

- This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once

Production Design

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- Babylon

- Elvis

- The Fabelmans

Costume Design

- Babylon, Mary Zophres

- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

- Elvis, Catherine Martin

- Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Kurata

- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan

Makeup and Hairstyling

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- The Batman

- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Elvis

- The Whale

Live Action Short Film

- An Irish Goodbye

- Ivalu

- Le Pupille

- Night Ride

- The Red Suitcase

Documentary Short Film

- The Elephant Whisperers

- Haulout

- How Do You Measure a Year

- Stranger at the Gate

Animated Short Film

- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

- The Flying Sailor

- Ice Merchants

- My Year of Dicks

- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Sound

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- The Batman

- Elvis

- Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

- All Quiet on the Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

- Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

- The Batman: Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick