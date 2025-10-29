Parasocial theory explains why Jeff Koinange’s TV absence feels personal to fans

Jeff Koinange has been in the media for over three decades, a career that has seen him evolve from an ambitious reporter to one of the most recognisable voices and faces in Kenyan broadcasting.

His booming laughter, polished suits, and signature phrase 'Oh my!' have made him more than just a journalist; he is an institution.

From his days reporting for CNN as the Africa correspondent to hosting Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Citizen TV, Jeff has become a constant presence in Kenyan living rooms.

Recently, when he took a break from the airwaves without any public announcement, social media lit up with questions.

Some speculated he had quietly taken early retirement, others guessed he might be unwell, while a few claimed he had fallen out with the network.

Radio personality Maina Kageni, however, revealed that Jeff would be back on TV soon, putting an end to the social media speculations.

Jeff is doing great and will be back on our screens very soon… Jeff, get back because we need to Walk in Memphis.

Jeff Koinange

For many Kenyans, those words brought relief, but they also revealed something deeper about the powerful emotional connections audiences form with media figures like Jeff.

The familiar stranger

Psychologists call it the Parasocial Relationship Theory, a term coined in the 1950s to explain why people form emotional attachments to public personalities they’ve never met.

For years, Jeff’s voice has been part of people’s daily routines. Over time, he has become a familiar stranger, someone we don’t know personally but feel deeply connected to.

So when he suddenly disappeared, it felt personal. The silence created emotional dissonance, as if a friend had stopped returning calls or responding to messages.

In truth, this wasn’t just about curiosity. It was about emotional continuity. Audiences had built Jeff into their daily lives, and any disruption to that presence created anxiety.

The power of presence

Jeff’s long career has been defined by presence. Whether grilling politicians on JKL or sharing light-hearted laughter on radio, his authenticity and energy made him a constant in an industry known for turnover and fatigue.

Jeff Koinange

And that consistency is what made his brief absence so noticeable. It wasn’t just that people missed his interviews or his jokes, they missed the reassurance that comes from routine.



When someone has been part of your mornings and evenings for years, their silence feels loud.

That’s the essence of parasocial attachment, one person’s simple break becomes another person’s emotional void.

When absence feels like a crisis

This reaction isn’t unique to Jeff. Kenya has seen similar moments with other high-profile figures.

When President William Ruto goes silent for extended periods, speculation always begins to circulate, from rumours of foreign trips to wild theories about health or politics.

The same was true for the late Raila Odinga. His long absence this year had the country on edge, with hashtags like 'Where is Baba?' trending online.

By the time his death was officially confirmed, the nation’s grief felt deeply personal.



Many people didn’t just lose a political leader; they lost a familiar presence in their lives. Raila had been part of Kenya’s story for so long that his silence had already started to feel unnatural.

The connection between public figures and audiences isn’t purely political or professional, it’s emotional.



We associate them with stability, identity, and normalcy. When they vanish, we don’t just miss them; we lose part of our rhythm.

The information vacuum

There’s also what communication experts call the information vacuum effect. When official communication is missing, people instinctively create their own narratives to fill the void.



In the age of social media, this process is accelerated a single tweet can spiral into a full-blown rumour within hours.