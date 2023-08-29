The sports category has moved to a new website.

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is returning for season 2

Inemesit Udodiong

The popular, award-winning show returns with two new faces.

Confirming the news, Showmax has released a teaser for the new season of the popular show returning with two new additions.

The clip teases two new cast members whose faces were partially concealed, leaving fans to guess their identities. The addition is set to make for an exciting new season.

The second season of the show promises to continue to showcase the opulence, drama, and friendships that have kept audiences enthralled in the first season.

Season two of The Real Housewives of Lagos comes after a successful debut season, which attracted record-breaking viewership. It clinched the title for the most first-day views on Showmax in Nigeria and dominated Twitter (now X) trends in Nigeria, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Each cast member also trended in Nigeria, bolstered by an official Twitter Event and a spotlighted recap on Twitter Space by the Twitter TV account, which further propelled its reach to global fans.

The first season featured Laura Ikeji, Carolyna Hutchings, Mariam Timmer, Iyabo Ojo, fashionistas Chioma Ikokwu, and Toyin Lawani-Adebayo.

Every week, the spin-off from the popular The Real Housewives series franchise trended for its interesting cast, ruined friendships, messy drama, and dirty laundry, which fans ate up. The show ended with a captivated fanbase clamouring for season two.

As the countdown to the new season begins, you can catch all episodes of the first season on Showmax.

Inemesit Udodiong
