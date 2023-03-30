The sports category has moved to a new website.

Trevor Noah unveiled as host of Prime Video's 'LOL: Last One Laughing'

Inemesit Udodiong

The upcoming project is the streamer's first South African original.

Trevor Noah in Oslo, Norway
Trevor Noah in Oslo, Norway

Slated as the streamer's first South African original, the new project is a six-part unscripted comedy series with 10 renowned comedians and entertainers.

The comedic talents will compete against each other to see who can keep a straight face as they go all out to make their opponents laugh for the grand prize of 1 million Rand (over $50,000). The grand prize will be donated to the winner’s chosen South African charity.

On hosting the show, Noah says, “I’m excited to be back home to host Prime Video’s first South African Original, ‘LOL: Last One Laughing,’ and to have a chance to connect with my home audience. I am equally delighted for the opportunity to be working alongside my fellow home-grown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains but gives back to the South African production and charity communities."

This is the comedian's first major hosting gig following his exit from 'The Daily Show' in September, 2023.

South African comedian Trevor Noah
South African comedian Trevor Noah

'LOL' is an adaptation of a Prime Video franchise that is being producing in over 20 countries.

Comedian and entertainer, Basketmouth was announced as the host of the Nigerian edition, set to premiere later this year. Other celebrity hosts include Jay Baruchel (Canada), Eugenio Derbez (Mexico), Fedez (Italy), Michael “Bully” Herbig (Germany) and Rebel Wilson (Australia).

'LOL: Last One Standing' will launch in early 2024.

Inemesit Udodiong
