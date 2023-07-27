The sports category has moved to a new website.

Years in the making, 1st original African animation series streams on Netflix

Suarav Sarkar and Globetrotter Media

'Supa Team 4' is the first original African animation series to appear on Netflix

Years in the making, 1st original African animation series, Supa Team 4 streaming on Netflix
Years in the making, 1st original African animation series, "Supa Team 4" streaming on Netflix

Four years after announcing that it had purchased the series, streaming platform Netflix debuted 'Supa Team 4', co-produced by animation studio Triggerfish.

The show is the first original African animation series to appear on Netflix, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP).

It follows four young women who become superheroes in a futuristic version of the Zambian capital, Lusaka.

'Supa Team 4' was originally pitched by creator Malenga Mulendema to Triggerfish in 2015.

“I’m excited that the world finally gets to see the fantastic show that the incredibly talented super team, from Africa and beyond, have put together,” said Mulendema to AFP.

Years in the making, 1st original African animation series, Supa Team 4 streaming on Netflix
Years in the making, 1st original African animation series, "Supa Team 4" streaming on Netflix

The streaming platform has “bet on diversifying its production outside the United States in recent years, scoring big with series including Spanish smash ‘Money Heist’ and South Korean dystopian drama ‘Squid Game,’” AFP reported.

The creative industries are seen as a source of potential economic growth in Africa, with award-winning Nigerian musical artist D’banj saying in a mid-July CNN report, “Content is the new crude oil.”

However, Africa and the Middle East combined currently only generate about 3% of global economic output from creative industries, a total amounting to about $58 billion.

Years in the making, 1st original African animation series streams on Netflix

Years in the making, 1st original African animation series streams on Netflix

Years in the making, 1st original African animation series, Supa Team 4 streaming on Netflix

Years in the making, 1st original African animation series streams on Netflix