Years in the making, 1st original African animation series streams on Netflix

The show is the first original African animation series to appear on Netflix, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP).

It follows four young women who become superheroes in a futuristic version of the Zambian capital, Lusaka.

'Supa Team 4' was originally pitched by creator Malenga Mulendema to Triggerfish in 2015.

“I’m excited that the world finally gets to see the fantastic show that the incredibly talented super team, from Africa and beyond, have put together,” said Mulendema to AFP.

Netflix announced a foray into acquiring more African content in April

The streaming platform has “bet on diversifying its production outside the United States in recent years, scoring big with series including Spanish smash ‘Money Heist’ and South Korean dystopian drama ‘Squid Game,’” AFP reported.

The creative industries are seen as a source of potential economic growth in Africa, with award-winning Nigerian musical artist D’banj saying in a mid-July CNN report, “Content is the new crude oil.”

