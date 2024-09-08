The sports category has moved to a new website.

MP Peter Salasya over the moon as Huddah Monroe sends him love signal

Charles Ouma

The MP interpreted these remarks to be love signals from the businesswoman and urged her to make him go crazy with love.

Hon Peter Kelerwa Salasya, Mumias East MP
Hon Peter Kelerwa Salasya, Mumias East MP

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has warmed up to what appears to be love signals from socialite Huddah Monroe, expressing his excitement.

In what is widely seen as clout chasing, the socialite has been keeping her followers on social media engaged with content touching on a possible romantic meeting with the youthful lawmaker.

Huddah, through her Instagram stories on Saturday, September 7, 2024 sent the lawmaker into a frenzy of excitement.

“Kulala ni chini ya Salasya,” Huddah stated without clarifying her remarks.

Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

The MP interpreted these remarks to be love signals from the businesswoman and urged her to make him go crazy with love.

Jokingly claiming that he would go to bed with his shoes on, the lawmaker who has been a social media sensation wrote that nothing makes a man happier than to realise that he is loved by a woman.

“Leo na lala na viatu…nothing makes a man happy to realise he is loved by a w***n openly thank you so much @huddahthebosschick for making feel loved. Sasa nichizishe na mapenzi nimekubali,” an elated Salasya wrote.

MP Peter Salasya over the moon as Huddah Monroe sends him love signal
MP Peter Salasya over the moon as Huddah Monroe sends him love signal MP Peter Salasya over the moon as Huddah Monroe sends him love signal Pulse Live Kenya
The theatrics started a few weeks ago when the MP took to social media to express what he claimed was his undying love for the socialite.

Huddah quickly dismissed him, claiming he might have been high on something when made the claims.

READ: One who'll allow me to cheat peacefully - Peter Salasya on his ideal type of lady

An unrelenting Salasya did not give up his pursuit and took on naysayers who were quick to point out that the socialite is out of his league.

Among those who dismissed Salasya was Content creator Cassypool, with lawmaker firing back labelling them “opponents”.

“Opponents wameanza uvumi ati mrembo amenikataa already hawajui, maybe she is my rib, and she was only waiting for me to come into her life, ya Mungu ni mengi,” Salasya wrote.

His efforts eventually paid off as the socialite took to social media, warming up to a romantic meeting with the lawmaker with certain conditions.

Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya
Among the things that the MP was to part with was 30,000 us Dollars as greeting fees, failure to which the socialite warned that she would remain silent during the entire meetup.

READ: It will end in premium tears - Fans React to Huddah's engagement to a Persian

The meeting would also have to happen at a place that meets the socialite’s standards-a five-star hotel and in a presidential suite.

“I don’t want any Isukuti dancing at the airport. I’m private. I only hold meetings at the JW Marriott, presidential suite… filled with orange roses. And don’t forget the $30,000 for greetings, or I won’t speak at all,” she wrote.

Socialites are known to come up with strange demands to drive conversations around themselves and their brands.

Charles Ouma
