It will end in premium tears - Fans React to Huddah's engagement to a Persian

Lynet Okumu

Huddah Monroe sends shockwaves through social media with her surprise engagement announcement to a Persian

Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe

Renowned businesswoman and socialite Huddah Monroe recently sent shockwaves through social media with her surprise engagement announcement on November 14.

The Instagram sensation posted pictures capturing an unidentified person seemingly proposing to her, accompanied by a caption expressing her unexpected journey to finding love, especially with someone of Persian descent.

"Never have I ever thought a Persian man would take my heart & run off with it," she wrote.

Known for her bold and outspoken personality, coupled with a lavish lifestyle, Huddah has kept her private life under wraps lately. This engagement marks a significant departure from her usual discretion.

Huddah Monroe announces she's engaged to a Persian
Huddah Monroe announces she's engaged to a Persian Pulse Live Kenya

In the past, Huddah's public relationships, notably with rapper Prezzo after participating in Big Brother Africa, have been a subject of public scrutiny.

Despite the seemingly joyous occasion, Huddah's engagement stirred mixed reactions among her fans. Some congratulated her, while others expressed skepticism, suggesting that it might be another staged publicity stunt.

Drawing parallels to Akothee's short-lived marriage, a section of fans predicted a brief duration for Huddah's newly announced engagement, questioning its authenticity.

Huddah Monroe announces she's engaged to a Persian
Huddah Monroe announces she's engaged to a Persian Pulse Live Kenya

Here are some of the reactions from a repost by Nairobi Gossip.

thetrendymood_254 You cannot domesticate a wild animal that has tasted the wild. It will end in premium tears

girl_sobey Always the ones with stable relationships telling us to fear men

ellevanardesimon Huddah aachane na wa naija kwani amevuta the wrong bom

king_acarpel Huyu ameamua kununua gazeti saa kumi na mbili jioni.

mez_modelo Hata mimi naamini soulmate wangu sio mkenya

mghoi1963 Na ndio alikua anadanganya watu juzi ati waolewe na 35

_chip_.munk_another akothee series unlocked tuddum

Huddah Monroe, known for her frank opinions, has been vocal about her views on marriage.

Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

She often advises young women against rushing into early marriages and emphasied that the foundation of a marital union should go beyond physical intimacy or responding to a cheating spouse.

Instead, she advocates for the importance of building a family as the primary motive for entering into matrimony.

The revelation that her prospective fiancé is Persian adds an intriguing cultural dimension to Huddah's love life.

Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

The unexpected nature of the engagement and the partner's cultural background have added fuel to the speculation surrounding the authenticity of the announcement.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
