It will end in premium tears - Fans React to Huddah's engagement to a Persian

The Instagram sensation posted pictures capturing an unidentified person seemingly proposing to her, accompanied by a caption expressing her unexpected journey to finding love, especially with someone of Persian descent.

"Never have I ever thought a Persian man would take my heart & run off with it," she wrote.

Huddah's low-profile love

Known for her bold and outspoken personality, coupled with a lavish lifestyle, Huddah has kept her private life under wraps lately. This engagement marks a significant departure from her usual discretion.

In the past, Huddah's public relationships, notably with rapper Prezzo after participating in Big Brother Africa, have been a subject of public scrutiny.

Fan reactions to Huddah's alleged engagement

Despite the seemingly joyous occasion, Huddah's engagement stirred mixed reactions among her fans. Some congratulated her, while others expressed skepticism, suggesting that it might be another staged publicity stunt.

Drawing parallels to Akothee's short-lived marriage, a section of fans predicted a brief duration for Huddah's newly announced engagement, questioning its authenticity.

Here are some of the reactions from a repost by Nairobi Gossip.

thetrendymood_254 You cannot domesticate a wild animal that has tasted the wild. It will end in premium tears

girl_sobey Always the ones with stable relationships telling us to fear men

ellevanardesimon Huddah aachane na wa naija kwani amevuta the wrong bom

king_acarpel Huyu ameamua kununua gazeti saa kumi na mbili jioni.

mez_modelo Hata mimi naamini soulmate wangu sio mkenya

mghoi1963 Na ndio alikua anadanganya watu juzi ati waolewe na 35

_chip_.munk_another akothee series unlocked tuddum

Marriage Advice from Huddah

Huddah Monroe, known for her frank opinions, has been vocal about her views on marriage.

She often advises young women against rushing into early marriages and emphasied that the foundation of a marital union should go beyond physical intimacy or responding to a cheating spouse.

Instead, she advocates for the importance of building a family as the primary motive for entering into matrimony.

The Persian connection with Huddah

The revelation that her prospective fiancé is Persian adds an intriguing cultural dimension to Huddah's love life.

