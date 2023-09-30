The sports category has moved to a new website.

Meet the Rwandese man who has clinched date with Vera Sidika after her breakup

Charles Ouma

Vera Sidika who is currently in the US was impressed

Vera Sidika

After failing to win over Betty Kyallo despite confessing his undying love for the media personality on a placard, Mr. Rhymer can now heave a sigh of relief similar actions landed him a date with socialite Vera who is currently on a tour in the US.

Mr. Rhymer put pen to paper, expressing his emotions in a placard which he boldly carried to the streets to express his undying love for the mother of two.

"Darling Vera Sidika. Babe you talk like a queen during coronation. Honey you walk a flower during pollination. Your body is so soft like a seed in process of germination. You kill me alive when you walk in slow motion. I completely fail to control my emotion. Your hips and bums have uncomparable cooperation. The scent of your skin stimulates a sense of sensation. You now and then kiss me to satisfaction. Please promise me a kiss in flower plantation. Mr Rhymer," read the the placard that Mr Rhymer carried, attracting the attention of Vera.

Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya
The mother of two warmed up to Mr Rhymer’s advances and promised him a date once she jets back into the country writing:

"This is so cute 😩😍 I’m looking for this man …I’ll definitely take him out for a date when I get back to Kenya 🇰🇪❤️".

Mr. Rhymer's pursuit of love and appearance on Hello Mr. Right

Mr. Rhymer is Rwandese and a talented poet with much of his content focusing on love, laced with perfect rhymes.

Mr. Rhymes professing love for Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya
He made a name for himself on social media with his presence on Hello Mr. Right show giving him another platform.

When he appeared on the show, he wowed the audience with his perfect rhymes that captured his emotions and desires, making it known that he is in pursuit of love.

The case of Mr. Rhymer is one of doing things the same way and expecting different results as the same approach that failed to deliver results with Betty Kyallo has worked on Vera and landed him a date.

Earlier on, he professed his undying love for Betty Kyallo who laughed off her efforts without giving him any hopes.

With a placard in which he gave his own interpretation of Betty’s name, he took to the streets to confess his feelings writing:

Mr. Rhymes professing love for Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

“Betty Kyallo - Beautiful, Eloquent, Tender, Terrific Yummy (BETTY)”.

Vera Sidika ready to pursue new love interests

His anticipated date with Vera comes at a time when the mother of two is single and ready to pursue new love interests.

“I wanted to take a moment to share some personal news. After much consideration, Vera Sidika and I have decided to part ways. Our journey together has been filled with unforgettable moments, but we have reached a point where it’s best for both of us and our babies, Asia Brown and Ice Brown, to move forward separately,” Brown Mauzo revealed.

Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of two recently revealed that she is open to get into another relationship after parting ways with singer Brown Mauzo who is the father of her two children.

