Brown Mauzo in new project with Amber Ray days after split with Vera

Singer Brown Mauzo and Amber Ray are set to come together for a new project, just days after Brown Mauzo publicly announced his separation from Vera Sidika.
Brown Mauzo & Amber Ray have been in the past, accused of being in a relationship
In lengthy statement, he expressed that they had reached a mutual decision to go their separate ways.
Brown Mauzo, who has two children with Vera acknowledged the beautiful moments they had shared during their journey together but emphasised that it was in the best interest of both of them and their children, Asia Brown and Ice Brown, to move forward independently.
Amber Ray & Brown Mauzo's new endeavor
Amber Ray and Brown Mauzo, who have in the past faced accusations of being in a relationship(claims that Amber has consistently denied), are now teaming up for a significant project.
According to an Instagram post shared by Amber Ray on August 4, they will be joining forces with other prominent industry figures for an event in Mwea on September 16.
Amber Ray and Brown Mauzo will be the vent hosts. Accompanying them will be the talented DJs Pierra Makena and DJ Lisney, who will be the mixmasters.
Amber Ray and Vera Sidika have returned to the socialite scene, hosting events following the birth of their second children.
Vera, after welcoming a baby boy named Ice Brown, and Amber, a girl named Africanha Rapudo.
Vera Sidika & Amber Ray feud
Vera and Amber have been embroiled in a long-standing feud, with sparks flying when they accused each other of copying the themes of their respective gender reveal parties.
Meanwhile, Vera Sidika is currently the U.S. for what she calls her Summer 23 Tour. Her itinerary is packed with a series of activities, including hosting all-white parties.
