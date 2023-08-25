The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Mulamwah reveals millions he has spent on nearly finished 2-storey mansion

Lynet Okumu

Mulamwah opens up about the cost of his house & the phase that nearly drained him money

Mulamwah
Mulamwah

Digital content creator David Oyando, popularly known as Mulamwah, has opened up about the amount he has invested in the construction of his Kitale mansion

During a Q&A session on his Instagram on August 24, Mulamwah displayed images of his expansive mansion, providing a glimpse of its progress so far.

Mulamwah shows off his 2-storey mansion under construction in Kitale
Mulamwah shows off his 2-storey mansion under construction in Kitale Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mulamwah resolves dispute with Milele FM to return on air

ADVERTISEMENT

Answering a curious fan who wanted to know the amount he had invested in his house, Mulamwah openly replied that he has spent Sh8.5 million on the ongoing construction.

"Sh8.5 million... tunakaribia finali kuimaliza (we are almost coming to an end finally)," Mulamwah said.

Mulamwah shows off his 2-storey mansion under construction in Kitale
Mulamwah shows off his 2-storey mansion under construction in Kitale Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Comedian Mulamwah shares photos of his house under construction

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the businessman, the two-storey mansion is just something modest befitting a Luhya man.

"Kitu simple tu ya mlunje (Just something simple for a Luhya)," he said.

When questioned about how many cars he has, Mulamwah revealed that he doesn't own any car at the moment and prefers to use public transportation.

"None, msee wa ma3 tu (I am a public transport kind of guy)," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Mulamwah poses for a photo
Comedian Mulamwah poses for a photo Comedian Mulamwah poses for a photo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mulamwah talks career rebranding & retirement

When asked about whether it's better to buy a car or a house first, Mulamwah highlighted that the decision really depends on how much money someone has and what their priorities.

"Hii swali ni kama ya Messi or Ronaldo haiishangi! What I know ni eti pesa iko na uses mob and people have different preferences. Fanya what you like na pesa yako bora usitumie vibaya hiyo pesa.

(This question is like asking Messi or Ronaldo who is better! What I know is that money is available, and people have different preferences. Do what you like, but it's better to use it wisely)," the comedian wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mulamwah
Mulamwah Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah first shared his plans of building a house in June 2022. He took to his Instagram stories to showcase the early stages of the construction, when the house was still at the foundation stage.

During this update, Mulamwah highlighted the considerable expense involved in laying the foundation. He drew attention to the fact that the cost of the foundation alone was equivalent to the price of a quality car.

The comedian joins a long list of other celebrities who are engaged in the construction of their homes or that or their parents.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mulamwah reveals millions he has spent on nearly finished 2-storey mansion

Mulamwah reveals millions he has spent on nearly finished 2-storey mansion

Toasted Ugali: Watch new recipe that's gaining popularity on TikTok

Toasted Ugali: Watch new recipe that's gaining popularity on TikTok

7 prominent Kenyans who make polygamy look yummy

7 prominent Kenyans who make polygamy look yummy

Raila serenades wife Ida on her 73rd birthday & 50th wedding anniversary

Raila serenades wife Ida on her 73rd birthday & 50th wedding anniversary

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

Key considerations to make before hiring a ‘househelp’

Key considerations to make before hiring a ‘househelp’

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

In this tribe, you must dance to prove your virginity

In this tribe, you must dance to prove your virginity

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex- Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia 'Omosh'

Why Omosh hasn't moved into house he received as a gift, 2 years after completion

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

Resurfaced video of CS Ababu's unique bedroom setup sparks curiosity

Content creator Diana Marua and her son Morgan Bahati

Moral police gang up against Diana Marua over wardrobe choice

The benefits and downsides of marrying early [Facebook/blackrevolution]

The benefits and downsides of marrying early