The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mulamwah resolves dispute with Milele FM to return on air

Denis Mwangi

Milele FM has resolved disputes between Mulamwah and Mwakideu to keep them on air

Comedian Mulamwah poses for a photo
Comedian Mulamwah poses for a photo

Comedian and social media sensation Mulamwah has made a return to the airwaves on Milele FM merely one week after announcing his exit from the station.

Recommended articles

Mulamwah, whose real name is David Oyando, had initially stunned his fanbase when he declared his departure from Milele FM, citing personal reasons.

Mulamwah had previously revealed his decision to leave the station due to contract differences.

However, it seems that the issues have been resolved, leading to his return.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan content creator/comedian Kendrick Mulamwah
Kenyan content creator/comedian Kendrick Mulamwah Pulse Live Kenya

He thanked his fans for their support and assured them that he was ready to entertain them once again

“Back on Milele FM. We had discussions and came to an agreement. Mambo iko safi kabisa !! Show konki continues 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Monday to Friday. Asanteni fans, extension it is, you did it,” he said.

Mulamwah had served on air at Milele FM for one year and three months before his initial departure.

His decision to leave garnered significant attention and speculation among his fans and the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many were curious about the reasons behind his departure and what the future held for the talented comedian.

In a similar incident, Alex Mwakideu reconsidered his decision to leave Milele FM after a small misunderstanding which was resolved.

Mwakideu said was really surprised and happy because he got so many phone calls and messages from people after announcing plans to leave the station.

Kenyan radio presenter Alex Mwakideu
Kenyan radio presenter Alex Mwakideu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"Yooh, bado niko Milele FM. Kumbe munanipenda hivi... aaawwweeee... Thank you for all the phone calls and text messages, we had a small misunderstanding, which has been sorted. So we are now good to go! Itambe Milele!", he said.

Mwakideu had announced that he would be leaving Milele FM after five years with the station.

In a statement posted on his social media pages, Mwakideu thanked his listeners, colleagues, and the management of Milele FM for the opportunity to work with them.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Understanding Sickle Cell: Akuku Danger's emotional farewell to sister

Understanding Sickle Cell: Akuku Danger's emotional farewell to sister

Elsa Majimbo fires warning shot at G-Wagon stalker following her around

Elsa Majimbo fires warning shot at G-Wagon stalker following her around

Mulamwah resolves dispute with Milele FM to return on air

Mulamwah resolves dispute with Milele FM to return on air

TikToker Babushka overcome by emotion as gospel artist gifts him a car

TikToker Babushka overcome by emotion as gospel artist gifts him a car

Diamond’s alleged ex-side-chick reveals reasons behind their breakup

Diamond’s alleged ex-side-chick reveals reasons behind their breakup

Fans wanted one of these 10 presenters to replace Raburu on 10/10

Fans wanted one of these 10 presenters to replace Raburu on 10/10

Amber Ray in tight spot after son questioned lavish bash for 3-month-old Africanah

Amber Ray in tight spot after son questioned lavish bash for 3-month-old Africanah

I'm not ready for wars about academic achievements - Chameleone

I'm not ready for wars about academic achievements - Chameleone

Sleeping under the bridge taught me how to hustle - Oxlade

Sleeping under the bridge taught me how to hustle - Oxlade

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter starts university education

From left: Jackie Matubia, Kennedy Rapudo & Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

I feel used - Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

Kennedy Rapudo

Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions