Mulamwah resolves dispute with Milele FM to return on air

Mulamwah, whose real name is David Oyando, had initially stunned his fanbase when he declared his departure from Milele FM, citing personal reasons.

Mulamwah had previously revealed his decision to leave the station due to contract differences.

However, it seems that the issues have been resolved, leading to his return.

He thanked his fans for their support and assured them that he was ready to entertain them once again

“Back on Milele FM. We had discussions and came to an agreement. Mambo iko safi kabisa !! Show konki continues 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Monday to Friday. Asanteni fans, extension it is, you did it,” he said.

Mulamwah had served on air at Milele FM for one year and three months before his initial departure.

His decision to leave garnered significant attention and speculation among his fans and the media.

Many were curious about the reasons behind his departure and what the future held for the talented comedian.

Alex Mwakideu reverses decision to leave Milele FM

In a similar incident, Alex Mwakideu reconsidered his decision to leave Milele FM after a small misunderstanding which was resolved.

Mwakideu said was really surprised and happy because he got so many phone calls and messages from people after announcing plans to leave the station.

"Yooh, bado niko Milele FM. Kumbe munanipenda hivi... aaawwweeee... Thank you for all the phone calls and text messages, we had a small misunderstanding, which has been sorted. So we are now good to go! Itambe Milele!", he said.

Mwakideu had announced that he would be leaving Milele FM after five years with the station.