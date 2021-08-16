Murkomen surprises wife on her 40th birthday [Photos]

Wanjiru said Murkomen teamed up with her close friends and family to arrange the party on the day before she joined '4th floor'.

"Yesterday, the eve of my birthday, friends and family suprised me to a birthday party. We ate, we danced, pictures were taken, speeches were made, prayers were made! We laughed! we cried! We smiled! Laughter filled the air as we danced some more!

"I got a reminder of how blessed I am! How much love surrounds me. How much I am loved! Today, as I turn 40, my heart is full. I thank God for the gift of family! Of friends who are now family! Of family that I can not trade for any other!

Wanjiru said she has a feeling that the next phase of life holds even greater things for her.

On his part, Murkomen said that despite turning 40 years old, she was still 16 years old in his eyes.

"I have known you for 21 years. More than half of your life. You are my bosom friend,my confidant and my soulmate. You turned 40 but to me your just 16. The fourth floor looks so good on you. The party has just began. The kids and I wish you a very Happy birthday darling," he said in a post.

How they met

Murkomen met the love of his life at the University of Nairobi where they both studied law.

In a past interview, he said that she was the first to land a job opportunity and supported him as he struggled to find his footing.

“I married my classmate at the University of Nairobi. We met in 2000 and got married about nine years later. She is my best friend. She got a proper job before me and stood with me on the financial front. She sent me fare and even bought the first car we used. I appreciate her for all the support,” Murkomen said.

They dated for six years before exchanging vows on 12th November, 2009. Many years later, they are still growing strong in love.