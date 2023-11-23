10 East African throwback collaborations that became anthems

Let's take a nostalgic journey through the annals of East African music history and revisit the top ten timeless collaborations that continue to resonate with fans as throwback treasures.

These throwback collaborations not only celebrate the cultural richness of East Africa but also serve as a testament to the enduring power of music to transcend time and borders.

East African Bashment Crew - Fire Anthem

Comprised of Neccesary Noize from Kenya, Peter Miles and Peter Miles & Bebe Cool of Uganda, the East African bashment crew released 'Fire Anthem' in 2006 was a tune across the region especially in Kenya and Uganda.

Prof Jay ft Jose Chameleon

The title 'Ndivyo Sivyo,' which translates to 'That's How It Is,' set the stage for a lyrical journey that addresses universal themes.

Prof Jay, known for his lyrical prowess and socially conscious messages, weaves a narrative that reflects on life's complexities and challenges sharing how life can take unexpected turns.

Jose Chameleon's contribution adds a layer of melodic richness, creating a harmonious balance between the rhythmic beats and heartfelt verses.

Temmba and Chege ft Wahu - Mkono Juu

'Mkono Juu,' a vibrant track featuring Temmba, Chege, and the celebrated Kenyan songstress, Wahu.

'Mkono Juu' showcased the musical synergy between Temmba, Chege, and Wahu. The song seamlessly blends Bongo Flava and Kenyan pop elements, creating a cross-cultural experience for listeners.

Sauti Sol - Unconditionally Bae ft Alikiba

'Unconditionally Bae,' is a captivating track featuring the Kenyan powerhouse group Sauti Sol and Tanzanian sensation Alikiba.

Released to widespread acclaim, the song s a testament to the musical chemistry between Sauti Sol and Alikiba.

The track seamlessly merges Sauti Sol's signature afro-pop sound with Alikiba's Bongo Flava flavor, creating a genre-defying experience that captivates listeners.

Jaguar feat AY Nimetoka mbali

'Nimetoka Mbali,' which translates to "I Have Come From Far," is a reflection of the artists' respective journeys in the music industry.

Jaguar, a prominent figure in the Kenyan music scene, and AY, a celebrated Tanzanian rapper, bring their unique experiences and styles to the forefront in this collaboration.

King Kaka - Lini ft. Rich Mavoko

'Lini' brings together two powerhouses in the East African music scene—King Kaka, known for his thought-provoking lyrics and dynamic delivery, and former Wasafi signee Rich Mavoko.

At the heart of 'Lini' lies a narrative that delves into the intricacies of love and relationships.

Elani ft Jose Chameleone - My darling

Another cllaborative gem is 'My Darling,' a captivating track by Kenyan afro-pop group Elani featuring the celebrated Ugandan artist Jose Chameleone.

This musical fusion not only showcases the unique talents of both acts but also stands as a testament to the power of cross-border collaborations.

Bahati ft Rayvanny - Nikumbushe

'Nikumbushe,' is a track by Kenyan artist Bahati featuring the Tanzanian sensation Rayvanny.

'Nikumbushe' brings together the lyrical finesse of Bahati, a prominent figure in the Kenyan music scene, and the magnetic presence of Rayvanny, celebrated for his versatile artistry in Tanzania.

Mbozi Za Malwa-Bebe Cool Ft Sauti Sol

'Mbozi Za Malwa' unites the melodious vocals of Bebe Cool, a household name in Ugandan music, with the harmonious ensemble of Sauti Sol, known for their soulful afro-pop sound.

The collaboration showcases the artists' ability to seamlessly blend their distinct styles. At the heart of 'Mbozi Za Malwa' lies a celebration of East African culture and camaraderie. The lyrics, sung in a mix of Swahili, Luganda, and English.

Willy Paul Ft Harmonize - Pilipili

'Pilipili,' a scintillating track by Kenyan artist Willy Paul featuring Tanzanian sensation Harmonize.