5 new songs you must listen to this week [Pulse Contributor's Review]

Eastland trio Wakadinali is back with another banger for the streets. The group, which is made up of Munga Domani, Scar Mkadinali and Man a Drilla, spit some hard bars over a Drill production by Ares66.

The track was released on Wednesday, August 25 along with the visuals directed by AntyVirus(AV).

Either you want to spend your weekend out partying, or just chilling at your favorite spot, this gem will work.

If you just need the vibe, the trio's cadence and the production are good enough to activate your cerebral cortex and boost your mood.

If you are up to digest whatever the Avoid Those People rappers have to say on the track, the metaphors and similes they deliver will walk you down a road filled with imagery.

Diamond - Naanzaje

Another gem for Bongo Flava lovers from East African Pop top guy Diamond Platinumz. The love ballad which is produced by WCB's inhouse producer Lizer, features the multi-award winning singer describing the difficulty of leaving his lover.

As we await the official music video, you can stream the audio on streaming platforms including YouTube, where it has already garnered 1.5 million streams in less than a week.

Dismond's latest effort follows up his smash hit IYO that featured South African singers Focalistic, Mapara A Jazz & Ntosh Gazi.

Smady Tings - Mtu Bad

"Mtu bad, usicheze na wabaya," Mbogi Genje member Smady Tings raps on the hook of his latest solo track, Mtu Bad. The Gengetone artist boasts his Sheng prowess over a Dancehall/Gengetone instrumental produced by Chino.

The B. Boy D-directed video shows Smady hanging out with his fellow Mbogi Genje members Guzman and Militant, as well as their entourage.

This is a vibe that can help you get by any week.

Burna Boy feat Don Jazzy - Question

Nigerian Afro-pop star Burna Boy also has something fresh off the presses. The Twice As Tall singer's latest hit features producer Don Jazzy.

The video was shot in a Nigerian street and shows Burna Boy showing love to kids.

The last time the singer dropped new music was in April, when he released Kilometre. He later followed it up with the music video in May.

Harmonize - Teacher

This Amapiano track is brand new. In the song, Harmonize tries to prove that he's the 'teacher' in making music of this style.

About two weeks ago, the singer teamed up with Dj Obza and Leon Lee for the Mang'dakiwe remix.

Teacher is available on all streaming platforms.

Depending on your music taste and preference, you might feel the list doesn't qualify to make the top five, but it is just a suggestion of the music that can add fun to your week.

Pulse Live Kenya

