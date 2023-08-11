The sports category has moved to a new website.

Apple Music dedicates August to celebrate the women changing Amapiano

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music is taking a deep dive into the meteoric rise of Amapiano and the women at the forefront of the genre that is sweeping the world.

The genre has also created a space for women to thrive, under the generally male-dominated genre of dance music, shaping the sounds and styles of their blossoming careers.

Amongst those artists are Eswatini-born DJ and producer Uncle Waffles, Kwa-Zulu Natal-born singer-songwriter Nkosazana Daughter, and DJ and producer DBN Gogo.

These are the artists who have created some of the genre’s most iconic songs, as well as being responsible for literally taking Amapiano to the rest of the world.

Speaking on being one of the women being celebrated, Uncle Waffles states that she feels elated getting the privilege to travel the world to share Amapiano with a global audience.

Nkosazana Daughter states that she intends to administer Amapiano as a soothing balm that heals people whenever they listen to her music.

DBN Gogo feels grateful to be able to represent South Africa on the global stage through Amapiano and she wants more people outside of her country to dance and enjoy the music.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
