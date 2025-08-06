Paisleey has released the official music video for 'Dear Father,' the title track of the short film The Visit.

Unveiled on August 6 2025, the video serves as an emotional companion to a narrative that explores the long-term effects of domestic abuse from the perspective of a young survivor.

A song that hurts and heals

'Dear Father' captures The Visit's main character Keturah’s emotional journey with haunting clarity.

Paisleey’s soulful vocals articulate a balance of heartbreak, yearning and grace.

Rather than dwelling in bitterness, the song leans into themes of reconciliation and recovery, reflecting Keturah’s choice - whether to confront her abuser or to leave her past buried.

The lyrics and melody together offer an anthem for survivors seeking closure.

The story behind 'The Visit'

The Visit follows Keturah, who endures years of emotional and physical abuse by her father after her mother’s death.

A once-comfortable home becomes a place of fear and isolation.

As she matures, Keturah escapes but carries deep emotional scars.

The film reaches its climax when she must decide to face the man who caused her pain or to move forward and leave her trauma behind.

Why 'Dear Father' is more than just a song

The 'Dear Father' video interweaves scenes from The Visit with more abstract sequences that visualise Keturah’s inner conflict.

Sun-lit swings symbolise lost innocence, while shadowed corridors evoke lingering fear and trauma.

Midway through, the palette shifts from muted greys to subtle warm tones, suggesting the possibility of healing.

Both film and music video are available on Black Market Records' official YouTube channel.

The visuals, like the film, explore the lasting effects of domestic abuse from the eyes of a young survivor, delivering a deeply moving message of pain, memory, and healing.

While The Visit focuses on one character’s experience, its message resonates widely: domestic abuse remains a pervasive issue in many Kenyan homes, and the healing process can be long and arduous.

As public discourse on domestic abuse grows in Kenya, works such as The Visit and its soundtrack deepen understanding of survivors’ experiences.