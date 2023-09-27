The sports category has moved to a new website.

Apple Music home session features Afrobeats star Lojay

Adeayo Adebiyi

Lojay features on Apple Music Home Session

The Home Session EP, available to stream on Apple Music in Spatial Audio, will feature three exclusive unplugged tracks from the singer, 'Monalisa', 'IYD', and a cover of Libianca’s 'People'.

Speaking on his artistry, Lojay shares that he has continued to improve and evolve since gaining mainstream success with his debut EP 'LV N ATTN'.

"I’m always constantly evolving as an artist. I think my singing, my writing, my vocal delivery, everything has just improved since 'LV N ATTN' and I really strive to constantly keep improving myself as an artist."

On performing songs off his sophomore EP, Lojay shares that he wanted songs that were suitable for acoustic performance.

“My last EP GANGSTER ROMANTIC was just a special project overall, and I just wanted songs that I felt would speak volumes, especially in an acoustic version. I really just enjoyed the opportunity to strip back the songs and just bring new energy and new life to them by doing an acoustic version, especially ‘Monalisa’ and ‘If You Down’ which both have a very special appeal to me,” he says.

On choosing to cover Libianca's international smash hit 'People', Lojay showers Libianca with praises calling her an amazing artist.

“I really like Libianca, she is an amazing artist and has an amazing voice. She writes so well and the song ‘People’ is really special. I resonate with that song so well and that’s why I just thought that was the only song that was fitting to sing at the moment.”

With prominent features across Apple Music’s Africa Now, Afrobeats Hits, Naija Hits, and New Music Daily playlists, Lojay has amassed an impressively wide-ranging discography that’s peppered with high-profile production and collaboration features alongside Chris Brown, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, and many more.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.




