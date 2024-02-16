The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Arrow Bwoy serenades Jovial in 'Tutu' & 4 other songs released this week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHot&Fresh: Here is a list of the top 5 songs released this week

#PulseHot&Fresh: Here is a list of the top 5 songs released this week
#PulseHot&Fresh: Here is a list of the top 5 songs released this week

This week ushered in a new array of tunes created to infuse your playlist with rhythm and energy.

Recommended articles

From love melodies to infectious energetic anthems, the music scene in the East African region is buzzing with fresh releases that promise to captivate your ears and have you grooving throughout the entire week.

Here is a list of the top 5 songs released this week

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan music sensations Arrow Bwoy and Jovial return with a fresh studio release titled 'Tutu' on February 16.

The love song has delighted their loyal fan base, who eagerly embraced the track across various platforms.

Tanzanian songstress and WCB Wasafi-signee artist Zuchu has recently released a new single titled 'Zawadi'.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this captivating love song, she collaborates with the talented Comorian singer-songwriter Dadiposlim, adding to its allure and charm.

Masauti, the renowned Kenyan singer-songwriter, vocalist, and performing artist, presents his latest single titled 'Namaste'.

This enchanting song serves not only as entertainment but also as a delightful way to express admiration for your lover while fostering loyalty in relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan singer and rapper Gabiro Mtu Necessary has unveiled a remix of his track 'Pok Alando,' loosely translating to 'I Have Not Announced.'

Gabiro Mtu Necessary is renowned for crafting viral soundscapes, and this new track is no exception.

With his distinct style, Gabiro seamlessly blends captivating rap verses that explore the struggles of Kisumu, Kenya, and everyday life

ADVERTISEMENT

However, what's truly garnering attention is the outstanding performance by Okello Max in this latest rendition, quickly gaining momentum online.

Tanzanian artist Whozu makes a comeback with his latest track titled 'Ma Shem Shem'.

Renowned for his versatility as a comedian, hip-hop recording artist, and singer signed under the Too Much Money Record label, Whozu continues to enchant audiences with his distinct blend of humor and musical prowess.

ADVERTISEMENT

This fresh release highlights his exceptional lyrical skills and imaginative approach to music.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Arrow Bwoy serenades Jovial in 'Tutu' & 4 other songs released this week

Arrow Bwoy serenades Jovial in 'Tutu' & 4 other songs released this week

TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa finds new home after leaving KTN

TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa finds new home after leaving KTN

Chipukeezy talks about his relationship with Ivy Chelimo, reveals he's dating 7 women

Chipukeezy talks about his relationship with Ivy Chelimo, reveals he's dating 7 women

Nicholas Kioko gets real about the unique challenges of raising twin sons

Nicholas Kioko gets real about the unique challenges of raising twin sons

Ezekiel Mutua demands removal of viral 'Yesu Ninyandue' Gospel song

Ezekiel Mutua demands removal of viral 'Yesu Ninyandue' Gospel song

Fred Machoka protests against NRG Radio's suggestive Valentine's Day post

Fred Machoka protests against NRG Radio's suggestive Valentine's Day post

12 Kenyan celebs who've managed to conceal their children's faces for years

12 Kenyan celebs who've managed to conceal their children's faces for years

Charles Ouda's mum pens last words to her son in emotional letter

Charles Ouda's mum pens last words to her son in emotional letter

I live according to my choices - Cebbie Koks on why she deleted hubby's photos

I live according to my choices - Cebbie Koks on why she deleted hubby's photos

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#PulseHot&Fresh: Top 6 songs released this week

Nadia Mukami serenades Luo's best in 'Mali Safi' & 5 other songs released this week

Kenyan-US based rapper Ian Kibe

Meet Ian Kibe: Young Kenyan rapper redefining Hip-Hop in the U.S. music scene

Sauti Sol's new signee Le Laika

Sauti Sol's Sol Generation signs new talented artist

Le Laika The Angel

Le Laika unveils tracklist for her debut album 'Pieces of Me'