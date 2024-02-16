Arrow Bwoy serenades Jovial in 'Tutu' & 4 other songs released this week

From love melodies to infectious energetic anthems, the music scene in the East African region is buzzing with fresh releases that promise to captivate your ears and have you grooving throughout the entire week.

Here is a list of the top 5 songs released this week

Tutu - Arrow Bwoy fit jovial

Kenyan music sensations Arrow Bwoy and Jovial return with a fresh studio release titled 'Tutu' on February 16.

The love song has delighted their loyal fan base, who eagerly embraced the track across various platforms.

Zawadi - Zuchu fit Dadiposlim

Tanzanian songstress and WCB Wasafi-signee artist Zuchu has recently released a new single titled 'Zawadi'.

In this captivating love song, she collaborates with the talented Comorian singer-songwriter Dadiposlim, adding to its allure and charm.

Masauti – Namaste

Masauti, the renowned Kenyan singer-songwriter, vocalist, and performing artist, presents his latest single titled 'Namaste'.

This enchanting song serves not only as entertainment but also as a delightful way to express admiration for your lover while fostering loyalty in relationships.

Pok Alando Remix - Gabiro Mtu Necessary fit Okello Max

Kenyan singer and rapper Gabiro Mtu Necessary has unveiled a remix of his track 'Pok Alando,' loosely translating to 'I Have Not Announced.'

Gabiro Mtu Necessary is renowned for crafting viral soundscapes, and this new track is no exception.

With his distinct style, Gabiro seamlessly blends captivating rap verses that explore the struggles of Kisumu, Kenya, and everyday life

However, what's truly garnering attention is the outstanding performance by Okello Max in this latest rendition, quickly gaining momentum online.

Ma shem shem - Whozu

Tanzanian artist Whozu makes a comeback with his latest track titled 'Ma Shem Shem'.

Renowned for his versatility as a comedian, hip-hop recording artist, and singer signed under the Too Much Money Record label, Whozu continues to enchant audiences with his distinct blend of humor and musical prowess.

